Costa Rica’s OIJ Raids Target Top Drug Lord Diablo and Gang

The Judicial Investigation Organism (OIJ) conducted a total of 40 raids since the early hours of Monday to apprehend 29 individuals associated with the notorious criminal syndicate led by Alejandro Arias Monge, also known as Diablo. Diablo is recognized as one of Costa Rica’s most sought-after drug traffickers.

The official press office of the judicial police has confirmed the detention of 19 individuals, including three women. The operations unfolded across various locations in the province of Limón, encompassing areas such as Santa Rosa, Colorado, Ticabán, La Rita, Pococí, Roxana, and Barra del Colorado. Additionally, actions were taken in El Tanque and La Fortuna de San Carlos, Coronado and Montes de Oca in San José, and Sarapiquí in Heredia.

These individuals are under suspicion for engaging in drug trafficking and money laundering activities, marking a significant crackdown on illicit operations.

Randall Zúñiga, the director of the OIJ, emphasized the operation’s importance, noting that it dealt a significant blow to the criminal organization by apprehending key leaders and mid-level commanders.

Among those taken into custody are family members of Diablo, including his wife and a brother. The director highlighted the detention of the organization’s second-in-command, who is believed to be involved in coordinating logistical aspects of the criminal activities.

Authorities aimed to seize 600 head of cattle, approximately 20 high-end vehicles, and properties associated with the criminal organization. Zúñiga disclosed that these recent raids complement earlier actions conducted throughout the year. Several months ago, 34 individuals were arrested in connection with Diablo, with 28 currently in custody.

The scale of the operation was underscored by the director, noting that nearly half of the OIJ’s workforce—close to 600 agents—was deployed for Monday’s operation. The coordinated efforts involved collaboration with the Specialized Office against Organized Crime (OEDO).

Costa Rica remains entrenched in a challenging battle against organized crime and drug trafficking, both of which contribute significantly to the violence afflicting the country.