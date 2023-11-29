Costa Rica’s Pride: Hernández at IACHR

In a significant development for the judicial landscape of the Americas, Costa Rican judge Nancy Hernández has been appointed as the new president of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR). This announcement was made by the continental court’s highest body on Tuesday, marking a momentous occasion for both Costa Rica and the broader international community.

Judge Hernández is set to assume her new role on January 1, 2024, taking over from the Uruguayan Eduardo Pérez. Her term, which is slated to last for two years, places her at the forefront of one of the most critical institutions in the realm of human rights.

With a career spanning over 30 years in the judicial system, Judge Hernández’s experience is extensive and distinguished. Her tenure as a permanent magistrate of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Costa Rica has been particularly noteworthy, showcasing her commitment to upholding the rule of law and human rights.

This appointment is not only a personal achievement for Judge Hernández but also a matter of national pride for Costa Rica. The IACHR is a cornerstone in the promotion and protection of human rights across the Americas. Under Hernández’s leadership, the court is expected to continue its vital work in addressing human rights violations and fostering a culture of respect for fundamental freedoms.

Alongside Judge Hernández, the IACHR also elected Brazilian Rodrigo Mudrovitsch as the vice president for the same term. This new leadership is anticipated to bring a renewed focus and energy to the court’s activities, potentially ushering in a new era of human rights advocacy and jurisprudence.

The Costa Rican Foreign Ministry has warmly welcomed Judge Hernández’s appointment. In a statement, the ministry highlighted the belief that Judge Hernández’s “extensive credentials and impeccable record” will significantly contribute to the strengthening of the Inter-American Human Rights System. This sentiment echoes the high regard in which Judge Hernández is held, both within Costa Rica and internationally.

As Judge Hernández prepares to take on this prestigious role, there is a sense of optimism about the future of human rights in the Americas. Her leadership at the IACHR is expected to be a driving force in advancing the cause of justice and human dignity across the continent.