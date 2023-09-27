INCAE Mourns Ortega Seizure of Nicaragua Campus, Vows Continuity

The Central American Institute of Business Administration (INCAE) issued a statement regretting the action of the government of Daniel Ortega to confiscate the assets and take possession of the campus in Managua, Nicaragua.

“It is with deep sadness that we share with the INCAE community and all our donors and friends the decision published in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Nicaragua, No. 172 of September 25 of this year, regarding the cancellation of the legal status of the Institute,” INCAE representatives stated in a press release.

The statement was signed by the president of the Board of Trustees, Roberto Artavia, and the rector, Enrique Bolaños. This comes especially considering INCAE’s illustrious six-decade legacy that has left an indelible mark on Central American business education.

“INCAE has been faithful to its mission of actively contributing to the sustainable development of Nicaragua and the region, standing out with a transformative education for the strengthening of the economy and the environment,” they added.

Boasting a robust alumni network of over 4,000 graduates in Nicaragua, INCAE’s reputation as the pinnacle of business education in the region is well-earned. However, given the recent turn of events, its operations were relocated to Costa Rica, ensuring continuity and commitment from the Francisco de Sola campus there.

“INCAE’s undying spirit and its mission to make a tangible difference in lives, coupled with its vision for a prosperous Latin American horizon, will find a new home in Costa Rica,” the statement concluded.

Ortega’s controversial move, which has seen the abrupt annulment of the legal status of the Managua-based INCAE, has caused widespread concern. This decision was followed by police authorities exerting control over the premises. In addition, INCAE’s workforce received advisories against reporting for work.

Publicized in the newspaper La Gaceta, the Ortega administration rationalized this action by citing INCAE’s alleged “non-compliance” with directives from the Ministry of the Interior.

This justification led to the Nicaraguan State appropriating INCAE’s assets, a move viewed by many as a stark indicator of the government’s tightening grip on educational institutions.

It’s also worth noting that in 2018, INCAE hosted a crucial yet unfruitful dialogue between Ortega and opposition. This was a period characterized by intense protests, leading to unfortunate casualties and causing opposition members to flee.