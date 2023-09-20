Kevin Costner Vacations in Costa Rica

One of Hollywood’s most distinguished personalities, Kevin Costner, has chosen the land of ‘Pura Vida’ for his latest gateway.

The acclaimed U.S. actor, director, and screenwriter touched down at Juan Santamaría Airport on a Monday afternoon, making a discreet entrance aboard a sleek private jet. Local fans who were quick to spot him mentioned the landing time to be around 4 p.m.

Those who managed to spot him at the airport hinted that the celebrity wasn’t on a solo adventure. Costner was seen with a group of people, sparking curiosity about whether these companions were members of his family or a circle of close friends.

Ariel Ortiz Hinojosa, a staff member at the airport, managed to recognize Costner and eagerly approached him for a cherished photo moment. Relaying his experience to Trivisión 36, Hinojosa described Costner’s response as warm and considerate. He commented that the U.S. star graciously exited his vehicle to grant the photo request.

The exact locations of the 68-year-old icon’s Costa Rican remains unknown. However, given Costa Rica’s beautiful nature, Costner is set to have a wonderful time wherever he chooses to explore.

Kevin Costner’s cinematic journey boasts landmark roles in legendary films, including “Dances with Wolves,” “The Bodyguard,” and “Field of Dreams.”

His remarkable performances in film have garlanded him with numerous accolades, most notably, two coveted Academy Awards for “Dances with Wolves.”

Costner’s versatility extends beyond acting; he has etched his mark in the realms of directing and producing, rightfully earning his reputation as one of Hollywood’s most versatile talents.

The California native remains a celebrated figure in Hollywood for his consistent contributions both in front of and behind the camera. His commitment to storytelling, whether through acting, directing, or producing, positions him as one of the true icons of U.S cinema.