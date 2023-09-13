Costa Rica Announces Traffic Measures for Independence Day Celebrations

On September 15, Costa Rica will celebrate Independence Day, a public holiday in the country. Many will choose to head to the beach and other natural areas to celebrate, while others will stay in the Central Valley.

Given this, authorities have announced two crucial measures to ensure smooth vehicle flow during the extended weekend.

The Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT) confirmed that on Friday, September 15, vehicle restrictions in downtown San José and the Circunvalación route will be lifted.

As a result, cars with license plates ending in 9 and 0 will have the freedom to circulate throughout the metropolitan area. However, the Transit Police urges the public to drive only if essential, given the national festivities occurring in downtown San José.

“Numerous streets will be blocked off for traditional parades organized by schools and colleges, primarily in Paseo Colón and Avenida Segunda, during the morning and early afternoon,” the authorities mentioned in a press release.

Officers will be stationed at various points across the country to safeguard students and families participating in the traditional parades. Moreover, monitoring will be stepped up on highways leading to recreation and rest areas over the long weekend.

The vehicle restriction will resume on Monday, September 18, following the regular schedule from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., for license plates ending in 1 and 2.

Reversible Lane on Route 27

The MOPT has decided to activate a reversible lane on Route 27 to expedite traffic flow, aiding the return of vacationers from Puntarenas and Guanacaste.

The National Council of Concessions specified that the lanes would be operational in the direction of San José between Pozón and the Ciudad Colón crossing toll, covering a total of 47 km.

This measure will be in effect from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., though traffic heading towards the Pacific will be halted from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

As per DGIT guidelines, the maximum permissible speed is 60 km/h. Drivers are therefore advised to adhere to this limit, which will be emphasized through temporary vertical signage.

On September 15, Costa Rica will celebrate Independence Day, a public holiday in the country. Many will choose to head to the beach and other natural areas to celebrate, while others will stay in the Central Valley.

Given this, authorities have announced two crucial measures to ensure smooth vehicle flow during the extended weekend.

The Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT) confirmed that on Friday, September 15, vehicle restrictions in downtown San José and the Circunvalación route will be lifted.

As a result, cars with license plates ending in 9 and 0 will have the freedom to circulate throughout the metropolitan area. However, the Transit Police urges the public to drive only if essential, given the national festivities occurring in downtown San José.

“Numerous streets will be blocked off for traditional parades organized by schools and colleges, primarily in Paseo Colón and Avenida Segunda, during the morning and early afternoon,” the authorities mentioned in a press release.

Officers will be stationed at various points across the country to safeguard students and families participating in the traditional parades. Moreover, monitoring will be stepped up on highways leading to recreation and rest areas over the long weekend.

The vehicle restriction will resume on Monday, September 18, following the regular schedule from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., for license plates ending in 1 and 2.

Reversible Lane on Route 27

The MOPT has decided to activate a reversible lane on Route 27 to expedite traffic flow, aiding the return of vacationers from Puntarenas and Guanacaste.

The National Council of Concessions specified that the lanes would be operational in the direction of San José between Pozón and the Ciudad Colón crossing toll, covering a total of 47 km.

This measure will be in effect from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., though traffic heading towards the Pacific will be halted from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

As per DGIT guidelines, the maximum permissible speed is 60 km/h. Drivers are therefore advised to adhere to this limit, which will be emphasized through temporary vertical signage.