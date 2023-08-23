Costa Rica’s National Scarlet Macaw Fair 2023

The town of Bijagual de Turrubares will host the 2023 National Scarlet Macaw Fair from August 24-27, organized by the Association of Agro-ecotourism Communities Surrounding Carara National Park. This lively event celebrates biodiversity, local culture, and sustainability.

Held near Carara National Park, known for its vibrant scarlet macaw populations, this year’s fair promises a pleasant mix of nature and tradition. It offers a wonderful experience for families, tourists, and nature lovers to learn about Costa Rica’s ecological riches.

Visitors can try authentic dishes prepared with local ingredients, immersing their taste buds in the gastronomic diversity of Turrubares. Experts will also give talks on regional wildlife, focusing on preservation and peaceful coexistence with these species.

Attendees can participate in hands-on workshops highlighting the area’s ecological treasures and championing sustainable practices. A cacao exhibit, shining a light on Costa Rica’s agricultural wealth and culinary heritage, is another must-see attraction.

For sports lovers, the fair will feature activities like games and races to bring visitors together. According to Moises Mora, a member of the organizing association, “We envision this fair as a beacon for sustainable tourism. Our ultimate goal is to heighten awareness about the imperative of nature conservation.”

Mora invited everyone to join the festivities, which promise to honor Turrubares’ natural beauty and cultural traditions. The National Scarlet Macaw Fair has become a beloved annual event for locals and tourists alike. The 2017 edition brought in over 5,000 visitors during the final day alone. With excitement already building for 2023, organizers expect record attendance.

This family-friendly celebration has something for everyone. The vibrant sights and sounds create an unforgettable atmosphere as attendees flock to Turrubares to honor the country’s wildlife, natural resources, and community bonds. Costa Rica’s famous “pura vida” spirit will be on full display!

Admission to this event is free and activities will be offered throughout the day. Those who would like to attend or want more information, can reach out via WhatsApp at +506 8862 7222.