Incoming Tropical Wave Expected to Drench Costa Rica this Week

Experts from the Costa Rican National Meteorological Institute (IMN) anticipate the arrival of Tropical Wave #29 this Wednesday, which will heighten rainfall across Costa Rica over the coming week.

“We’re expecting varying conditions throughout the week, marked by increased humidity and instability. This will result in precipitation on both coasts of the country,” remarked IMN.

On Tuesday, escalating winds are projected to continue pulling moisture inland from the Caribbean Sea, leading to afternoon showers, especially in the Northern Zone. Pacific regions will also see thunderstorms concentrated in the Central, South and Southeast. Occasional rain is likely in the Valle Central’s eastern and northern areas.

“Starting from the latter half of the week, Pacific regions will again see afternoon showers due to the reactivation of the Intertropical Convergence Zone,” explained the IMN meteorologist.

Morning forecasts predict partial cloud cover midweek for the North Pacific, Central Valley and Central regions. Sporadic rainfall and thicker clouds are probable around midday Tuesday through Thursday across the Caribbean slope and Northern Zone.

Afternoons will bring intermittent showers and thunderstorms to the Pacific and Central Valley early and late week, with midweek activity concentrated in the western Valle Central, and Central and South Pacific. Caribbean zones should prepare for daily showers Tuesday to Thursday.

Finally, partial nighttime cloudiness with potential showers and thunderstorms, especially along the Pacific coast, is expected through the week’s end.

Residents and visitors should closely monitor weather updates and take precautions as the incoming tropical wave promises a very wet week ahead.