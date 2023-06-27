Panama Defeats Costa Rica 2-1 At CONCACAF Gold Cup Opener

Panama defeated Costa Rica 2-1 in their CONCACAF Gold Cup-2023 Group C opener, in a match where the Canaleros were superior to their opponents, both in play and in the number of chances on goal.

The goals in the match, played at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, were scored by José Fajardo (23) and Édgar Bárcenas (68) for Panama, while Aarón Suárez (90+1) scored for Costa Rica.

With this result, Panama and Martinique, which defeated El Salvador 2-1 earlier in the day, lead Group C with three points each, while Costa Rica and the Cuscatlán team remain with zero points.

The team coached by the Spanish-Danish coach Thomas Christiansen was superior to the Costa Rican team, which they danced in several phases of the game.

The Canaleros dominated the game in the midfield and had multiple chances, with an offense that took advantage of the spaces but found the Costa Rican goalkeeper Kevin Chamorro, the best of his team.

The Costa Ricans gave a poor performance, lacking great ideas and running after their opponents like headless chickens for most of the match.

Fajardo scored for the Panamanians in the 23rd minute when he beat his marker and headed in a cross from the left.

In the second half, in one of the many approaches to the area, Bárcenas scored the second goal in the 68th minute, heading in an unmarked shot against a sloppy defense.

Costa Rica, who made good on the saying that any time in the past was better, washed their image a little at the 90+1 minute, when Suarez beat the goalkeeper to score the discount.

Victory for Martinique

Earlier, Martinique defeated El Salvador, also in Group C, 2-1.

The goals in the match, also played at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, were scored by Patrick Burner (11) and Kevin Fortune (16) for the Caribbeans, while Brean Tamacas (90+5) scored for the Central Americans.

Martinique took an early lead through Burner in the 11th minute.

Five minutes later, Fortune scored the second after facing the goalkeeper, following another turnover by the Salvadoran eleven. In the 48th minute, Martinique was down a player after Jonathan Rivierez was sent off, but El Salvador had to settle for a last-gasp goal from Tamacas.

On Friday in Harrison, New Jersey, Panama will face Martinique and El Salvador will face Costa Rica.