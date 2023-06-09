Enhanced Connectivity: Air France adds Flights to Costa Rica

Air France has exciting news for travelers between Costa Rica and Europe. Starting June 19, the airline will have five weekly flights between Juan Santamaría International Airport in Costa Rica and Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport in France. To cater to the increasing demand and ensure a seamless travel experience, Air France will utilize its most modern aircraft, the Airbus A-350. This expansion of flight frequencies reaffirms the airline’s commitment to the market and its continuous growth in the country.

Diana Vargas, Air France, and KLM Commercial Manager for Costa Rica and Central America, expressed delight about the decision to increase the flight offerings to meet market demand. With two additional flights, Air France will now offer five weekly flights during the European summer season, translating to a remarkable 67% increase in seat supply compared to the previous year.

The flight schedule from San José will cover Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Flight AF431 will depart from San José at 19:35hrs, arriving in Paris at 14:20hrs the following day. On the return journey, aircraft AF430 will leave Paris at 14:05hrs and touch down in San José at 17:20hrs on the same day.

This news comes as France emerges as the primary European market for Costa Rican tourism in the first four months of 2023. Costa Rica’s Minister of Tourism, William Rodriguez, expressed his satisfaction with Air France’s increased flight frequency, especially during the country’s green season.

He conveyed gratitude for the airline’s support and hoped for an influx of French visitors during the European summer. Their presence would not only enable them to enjoy the wonders of Costa Rica but also contribute to revitalizing the country’s economy and creating employment opportunities for locals.

Ricardo Hernández, General Manager of AERIS, expressed his satisfaction with the developments at Juan Santamaría Airport. He highlighted the airport’s role in becoming the gateway to unforgettable “pura vida” experiences by providing more options for passengers.

The increased flights contribute to enhanced connectivity with a key European country. In fact, according to the Costa Rican Tourism Institute, approximately 38,358 visitors from France arrived in Costa Rica during the first four months of the year.

Air France’s commitment to sustainability is evident in its choice of aircraft for this route. The state-of-the-art Airbus A-350 offers a comfortable and efficient travel experience while minimizing environmental impact. With 324 seats, including dedicated sections for Business Class, Premium Economy Class, and Economy Class, passengers can enjoy the journey in style.

Furthermore, the A-350 consumes 25% less fuel, emits 25% less CO2, and generates 40% less noise compared to previous aircraft models, showcasing Air France’s dedication to environmental responsibility in the Costa Rican market and the region as a whole.

The increased flight frequency between Costa Rica and France not only signifies Air France’s commitment to meeting market demand but also strengthens the bond between the two countries.

It opens up new opportunities for travelers to explore the natural wonders of Costa Rica and fosters cultural exchange between the two nations. With Air France’s modern aircraft and sustainable practices, passengers can embark on their journeys with peace of mind, knowing that their travel experience aligns with their values.