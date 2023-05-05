Boosting Costa Rican Tourism with Discounts in Low Season

Costa Rica’s tourism sector is preparing for the low season, which they anticipate to be challenging due to various factors such as the exchange rate and crime rates. As a result, the industry is offering discounts, lower rates, and different promotions to encourage national tourists to vacation within the country and support the industry’s recovery.

Many businesses in Tamarindo are offering discounts of up to 40% to maintain visitation. For instance, for the purchase of certain nights in a hotel, they offer discounts on quad rides or tours as a complement. In the South Caribbean, they are trying to attract nationals by lowering rates during the low season, with the belief that Costa Rican tourists will sustain the industry during this challenging period.

However, the tourism industry has warned of possible layoffs and business closures during the low season due to various monetary policies and the current exchange rate. Furthermore, the industry has requested the government’s intervention in addressing the crime wave affecting the country, which could demotivate people from visiting certain areas.

The National Chamber of Tourism (CANATUR) has called on Costa Ricans to support this vital sector of the economy. Still, some Ticos have complained on social media that prices are too high, and it’s cheaper to travel to other countries. They are calling on business owners to consider the economic panorama and establish fair and accessible prices so that national tourists can enjoy traveling around Costa Rica.

Costa Rica’s tourism sector is crucial to the economy, with a direct contribution of 8.2% of the country’s GDP and the creation of thousands of jobs. Therefore, the industry’s recovery during the low season is essential, and the measures being implemented are necessary to achieve this goal.

