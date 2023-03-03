Weekend Guide: 5 Exciting Things to Do in Costa Rica

There’s nothing quite like spending time off with family or friends while enjoying cultural and artistic activities, such as exhibitions, concerts, cinema, and dance presentations.

1. Exhibition “Rojo Vivace” at Juan Santamaría Museum

The Juan Santamaría Historical Cultural Museum (MHCJS) opened the retrospective exhibition “Rojo Vivace” by Costa Rican artist Dinorah Carballo, featuring works developed in painting and engraving techniques design, photography, and digital art.

The exhibition also seeks to bring the visitor closer to themes such as transience, waiting, individual and collective identity, constant change, and temporality, concepts developed and deepened throughout this artist’s work.

It will be open until Sunday, August 27, 2023, Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 am to 5 pm, at the MHCJS headquarters in Alajuela. Admission is free.

2. National Symphony Orchestra concert

The National Symphony Orchestra of Costa Rica (OSNCR) kicks off its 2023 Official Season this weekend with concerts celebrating Carl St. Clair’s 10th anniversary as principal director of the OSNCR.

The concerts will be held on Friday, March 3, at 8 pm and Sunday, March 5, at 10:30 am, at the National Theater of Costa Rica.

The concert program includes two works from the universal repertoire: “Romeo and Juliet,” by Prokofiev and “Piano Concerto No. 3, op. 30”, by Rachmaninoff. The guest soloist will be the U.S. pianist Benjamin Pasternack on this occasion.

Tickets for this concert can be purchased through the website and box office of the National Theater of Costa Rica (https://www.teatronacional.go.cr). Prices range between

₡7200 ($13) and ₡24000 ($43), depending on the location. There will be a 40% discount for seniors and students with ID at the box office.

3. Movies

The Cinema Center features retrospective films by Iranian director Abbas Kiarostami and a special tribute to Costa Rican actor Álvaro Marenco.

“Breaktime” and “Homework,” both by Abbas Kiarostami (Iran, 1972; 1989), will be screened back-to-back on Friday, March 3, at 7 pm.

On Saturday, March 4, the theater opens at 3 pm with a special tribute to Álvaro Marenco, in which dozens of the artist’s short films will be screened.

At 7 pm, the film “Tribute to the teachers” by Abbas Kiarostami (Iran, 1977) will be presented. Finally, at 7 pm, the film “First case, second case” by Abbas Kiarostami (Iran, 1979) will be screened.

These movies can be enjoyed at the Gómez Miralles Hall of the Cinema Center on 11th Street, 9th Avenue, behind the National Insurance Institute (INS), San José. Admission is free; however, seats are limited.

4. Wine Fest

Great news for wine lovers: the Wine Fest will be celebrating its 6th edition at the Club Hípico La Caraña on March 3, 4, and 5.

Visitors can enjoy various wines from countries such as Mexico, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Chile, Argentina, New Zealand, Canada, the United States, Germany, Holland, and Costa Rica.

The festival has a picnic area, ample parking, green areas, and a magical forest. In addition, it will feature a wide variety of wines at special prices and live music.

5. Ice cream Fest

The Ice Cream Fest will be hosted at the Antigua Aduana, on March 3, 4, and 5, from 10 am – 7 pm.

This year there will be 55 different ice cream flavors and many activities. It is also a ‘pet-friendly’ event that the whole family will enjoy.

Tickets cost ₡3500 ($6.26) and can be purchased at https://www.festivaldehelado.com.