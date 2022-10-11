W Costa Rica Reserva Conchal launches natural holistic experience with bees

W Costa Rica Reserva Conchal will offer visitors the opportunity to live a natural holistic experience with bees in a vibrant and exclusive way. Guests will be able to visit a honeybee farm, learn about conservation projects, go on a on a honey detoxification trip and participate in a sustainable mixology event.

The hotel located in Guanacaste is home to 60 beehives that house nearly 5 million bees, which are responsible for pollinating approximately 3,000 hectares of forests and gardens, contributing to the continuity of the reserve’s diverse ecosystems.

With this initiative, the hotel invites everyone to celebrate bees and raise awareness on the importance of protecting them. A few years ago, an apiary was created in W Costa Rica Reserva Conchal to preserve bees. It has also helped the comminute by generating more employment in the area.

This will be the first Marriott Bonvoy Moment event in Latin America. Marriott Bonvoy Moments is the exclusive experience platform of Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program, where members can redeem their points for either fixed-price experiences or use them to bid on experiences through auctions.

“We are very happy to present our first Marriott Bonvoy Moments because through it we are confirming our commitment to the conservation of bees and we also want to give the opportunity to all those people who want to know and venture into the world of these small insects that bring us so many benefits,” said Hernan Binaghi, general manager of W Costa Rica Reserva Conchal.

This Marriott Bonvoy Moments is unique and assures visitors high-quality products, as the honey produced at Reserva Conchal was awarded a gold category prize for its quality at the London Honey Awards 2021 in England, the most relevant contest for this product worldwide.

“Learn, live and taste with this like-no-other honey experience. This Costa Rican adventure includes visits to a Bee Meliponary, the wildlife refuge at Reserva Conchal to learn about conservation projects, and a honey spa detox journey at Away Spa for a full-body treatment and massage,’ details the hotel on its web page.

In addition, “a sustainable mixology experience, honey-based dessert class, five-course tasting dinner” can be enjoyed, while relaxing “in a spectacular Ocean Escape Room at the W Costa Rica.”

Learning from nature, enjoying a unique experience, relaxing and delighting in the beauties of Costa Rica, will make this experience truly special.