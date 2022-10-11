Over 1000 Trees Planted in Biological Corridors in Costa Rica

The National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC), the National Electric and Energy Company (CNFL), and 145 collaborators of the P&G planted 1,150 trees in four interurban biological corridors of the country called Bicentenario-Tiribí, Río Torres, Río Ciruelas and Pará – Toyopán.

These day-long tree-planting events aim to provide landscape interconnectivity between ecosystems and modified or natural habitats, linking micro-watersheds with cities and protected wildlife areas.

In addition, they create spaces that contribute to the maintenance of biodiversity, enabling the migration and dispersion of flora and fauna species and contributing to the well-being of the people who live in the cities.

“Participating in this initiative is the right way to ensure a great environmental impact. If we manage to strengthen these biological corridors, these areas will be enriched and increase their biodiversity.

We benefit from the great contribution of nature and ensure the future of humanity,” said Rodrigo Molina, P&G environmental responsibility leader.

Biological Corridors are a participatory conservation strategy promoted by the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC) and managed by local stakeholders with the participation of the government, municipalities, and private companies.

“The support of P&G’s environmental responsibility area is of significant help for the rehabilitation and forest restoration processes that the CNFL has been carrying out in these four corridors.

The efforts between public and private institutions to improve connectivity and enhance ecosystem services should be the guiding principle for these practices in the interurban biological corridors,” said engineer Sergio Feoli Boraschi.

Costa Rica has seven corridors managed by participatory platforms called Local Committees, which oversee defining and executing the activities required to improve coverage and connectivity.

“The tree planting days carried out jointly with CNFL and P&G reinforce SINAC’s mission and vision. We promote the participation and commitment of all sectors and actors of Costa Rican society in the conservation of biodiversity and ecosystem services that are the core of the country’s development model,” indicated Rafael Gutiérrez, Executive Director of SINAC.

Having trees throughout the city benefits its inhabitants: cleaner air, flood prevention, keeping temperatures cooler, and they also improve mental health and well-being.

Living in areas surrounded by trees and nature reduces stress levels, which, in the end, enhances the quality of life for its inhabitants