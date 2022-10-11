4 Reasons Why Being a Dog Parent in Costa Rica can Improve your Mental Health

Being a dog parent is quite common in Costa Rica. Most of the malls, stores, restaurants, and parks in Costa Rica are already dog-friendly. Costa Ricans like to dress up their dogs and invest a lot in them.

But there are still a few people who do not have a pet dog. This article is for them!

Being a dog parent can give you immediate joy. It is good for your mental health and physical health. A study suggests that owning a dog reduces the chances of developing cardiovascular problems. It’s because you take less stress, your cholesterol levels are lowered, and you are more active.

Your dog can sense negative emotions in you. Pets have evolved to become more accustomed to human emotions which is why it’s therapeutic to play with them.

A dog provides a perfect companion in old age. Many parents adopt a pet after their children move out for higher education. Caring for a dog makes you a calmer and more compassionate person.

Why is that? Why do you forget your worries when you are around your dog? Why does seeing your dog after a stressful day make you happy? Let’s unravel the mystery!

1. You have someone waiting for you at home

Millennials are believed to be the loneliest generation. As the importance of having good jobs and wealth is increasing, relationships have taken a backseat. We do not have time for our loved ones anymore. This is also because our jobs require us to stay away from families, which results in us not seeing them for months. And a lot of us do not have real friends at work.

The result is, that the moment we come back from work, we start feeling empty and lonely. Nothing to look forward to.

Well, not anymore! You have your dog waiting excitedly for you, and the moment you enter, it jumps with joy, licking you all over. After all, it waited for you the whole day. This is what gives you something to look forward to each day. You know that at least your dog is there for you at all times. You are now happier!

2. You have someone to take care of

We, human beings, long for a purpose, and owning a dog gives you just that. You have someone to take care of all the time. Your dog’s schedule is your schedule now.

You get up at a time when your dog needs to poop or needs to go for a walk. Whether you eat or not, you give it food on time. No more spontaneous plans! You stay at home because you don’t want your dog to be alone.

But all of this is not as bad as it sounds. You do that by choice. Just because spending time with your pet makes you happier!

3. You are not alone anymore

Owning a dog means you have a companion for almost all the activities. It is your traveling buddy, a movie buddy, a jogging companion, and a bedmate. Isn’t that great?

Also, you have someone to talk to, to vent out to. The moment you vocalize your worries, fears, and problems, they seem to become better. A dog is a perfect listener!

4. You have a partner at meals

You are engrossed in your food. You look up and see your dog, wagging its tail, looking at you with innocent eyes, and its mouth watering. You can’t help but share your food. There seems no sin greater than depriving your dog of food.

Final Thoughts

Dog therapy is what everyone needs! It’s a thing now. Many companies are striving to make their offices pet-friendly. Employers have started to realize that having a dog around can actually increase productivity in employees.

So, if you don’t own a dog already, consider buying or adopting one. You will be amazed by the effect that it has on your mental health!