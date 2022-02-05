Prosecutors in Costa Rica look to lift President’s Immunity

According to a report by the Associated Press there were papers filed last Thursday in the Supreme Court, that would allow Costa Rican prosecutors, specifically Interim Attorney General Warner Molina, to lift the immunity protection that is afforded to President Carlos Alvarado.

The request was made in order that he face the allegation that, while in office, personal information was collected on citizens without their consent.

Since the unit was created by Presidential decree the prosecutors of the case say it was not monitored.

The gist of the allegations are that, by decree, Presdent Alvarado created a department called the Presidential Unit of Data Analysis, and the problem was that it gathered the personal income as well as medical records from citizens instead of its intended use which was less specific personal data in order to improve public policy.

The investigation into President Alvarez along with a federal lawmaker that worked in his offce at the time started back in 2020 but the process has been slow moving due to the immunity that the President is currently afforded.

The passing of this petition to remove the immunity would seem difficult as it would require a two thirds majority from the lawmakers.

Costa Rica is holding national elections Sunday. Alvarado’s term ends May 8.