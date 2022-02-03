Costa Rica and The Naturaleza Mágica App

Last August SINAC launched an app that would help tourists and locals alike who want to visit one or more of Costa Rica’s 17 protected wildlife areas.

Now, with the increase in tourists arriving to Costa Rica in 2022, it would like remind everyone to download the app and let others know about this valuable resource when visiting one of the protected areas

The purpose of the app is to highlight the richness of Costa Rica’s Protected Wildlife Areas, encourage their visitation and contribute to helping revitalize the local economies which have been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The app helps those visiting Protected Wildlife Areas to have accessible and updated information through their phones or other mobile devices, as well as basic information on services provided by the nearby towns. It also let you share your experience and at the same time learn about the wildlife in that protected area.

Rafael Gutiérrez, executive director of SINAC stressed the importance of promoting the app, “because we make our National Parks and Protected Wildlife Areas more accessible “and announced that work is underway to expand it to a greater number of conservation areas.

Here is a short video to give you a better idea on what it looks like and how it works:

Its available in both Apple and Google Play. When looking for the app you will need to search for the term Naturaleza Mágica, and you will see, when opening the app, that the default language is Spanish ( no surprise there) but don’t despair if you do not read Spanish, there is a world icon on the top right that allows you to change the language to English. There are no other language options currently available.