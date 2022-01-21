Costa Rica sets up Voting Booths in 19 Prisons

Over 8000 prisoners are registered to vote in the upcoming National elections including the choosing of a new President on Sunday February 6. Election Day is also considered a National Holiday in Costa Rica.

In total there will be 27 voting locations in 19 prisons throughout the country. Polls will open at 6 a.m. and will be staffed fully like any other polling station, including the presence of international observers.

The preparations cover before, during and after the actual voting process and include the ability of political parties to promote their party and slate of candidates in the days prior to election day..

All hygiene protocols must be adhered to and in the case of a suspected or confirmed case of Covid-19 accommodations will be made so as to guarantee the prisoner the right to vote.

The Minister of Justice and Peace stated that “democracy includes those inside and outside prisons” and that “social inclusion is a powerful strategy for identity formation and violence prevention.”