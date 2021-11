John Dixon & Associates is pleased to announce its Multi-Seller Real Estate Auction. This auction will consist of 11± properties in 3 s

John Dixon & Associates is pleased to announce its Multi-Seller Real Estate Auction. This auction

will consist of 11± properties in 3 states (Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina) and Costa Rica. It will

showcase commercial land, lots, mixed-use lots, oceanview development land, residential land and

residential lots.



The Costa Rica ocean view property up for auction consists of 12.35± acres of tropical, ocean view development land located in the beautiful, mountainous region near Bahia de los Piratas and Playa Conchal, Guanacaste, Costa Rica. This development land is suitable for residential condominiums and luxury homes.

This ocean view community includes amenities, such as, common areas with a gated entrance, registered Homeowners’ Association, Community Rancho with bathroom, changing room, outdoor shower, barbecue and swimming pool. Enjoy world class fishing, rock pools to explore at Bahia de los Piratas, snorkeling, scuba diving, surfing and more! Live. Play. Retire in Costa Rica.



This incredible auction will be held by the John Dixon & Associates team using their time tested and proven “live in-person”/”simulcast online” format. You can conveniently bid live at the auction or online from the comfort of your home or office on Tuesday, November 30th at 2:00pm ET. The live auction will be held in Marietta, GA.

Photos, property details and terms of sale can be found on the auction website johndixon.com or call Scott Pinson at 770-310-1388. Make plans today to participate in this spectacular auction

tates (Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina) and Costa Rica. It will showcase commercial land, lots, mixed-use lots, ocean view development land, residential land and residential lots.

The Costa Rica ocean view property up for auction consists of 12.35± acres of tropical, ocean view development land located in the beautiful, mountainous region near Bahia de los Piratas and Playa Conchal, Guanacaste, Costa Rica. This development land is suitable for residential condominiums and luxury homes.

This ocean view community includes amenities, such as, common areas with a gated entrance, registered Homeowners’ association, Community Rancho with bathroom, changing room, outdoor shower, barbecue and swimming pool. Enjoy world class fishing, rock pools to explore at Bahia de los Piratas, snorkeling, scuba diving, surfing and more! Live. Play. Retire in Costa Rica.

This incredible auction will be held by the John Dixon & Associates team using their time tested and proven “live in – person”/”simulcast online” format. You can conveniently bid live at the auction or online from the comfort of your home or office on Tuesday, November 30th at 2:00pm ET. The live auction will be held in Marietta, GA.

Photos, property details and terms of sale can be found on the auction website johndixon.com. Make plans today to participate in this spectacular auction.