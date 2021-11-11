Costa Rica awarded as 3rd ‘Most Desirable Country’ for tourism

Costa Rica earned bronze as one of the world’s most-desirable countries for tourism by Wanderlust Travel Awards, the British organization announced this month.

Costa Rica placed third in the long-haul category behind Australia and Japan.

Winners were decided by independent judges or by public voting, the travel magazine said. They were celebrated on November 2 during a ceremony at Kensington Palace.

“Celebrating the best in travel for 20-years, the Wanderlust Travel Awards spotlight the industry’s ultimate stars,” the organization explained.

“Through the awards, we hope to show our gratitude and support to the individuals and organisations who represent the sort of awe-inspiring, responsible travel, our readers prize. We exist to inform and inspire travellers globally to take the road less travelled, by sharing authentic travel writing, stunning photography and expert advice, in print and online.”

Other long-haul category winners included Singapore (most desirable city) and British Columbia (most desirable region).