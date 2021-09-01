The Washington Post features Costa Rica

The Washington Post, a major U.S. newspaper, featured Costa Rica and Environment Minister Andrea Meza as part of its recent coverage on climate change.

Journalist Samantha Schmidt’s story from Guanacaste province reads, in part:

Even as it pursues some of the world’s most ambitious plans to combat climate change, this tiny Central American country would need to somehow create a path for the rest of the planet to follow suit. And the obstacles to charting that path were far greater than the environmental minister could have imagined.

Costa Rica was the first tropical country to stop and reverse deforestation. It has managed to produce about 99 percent of its electricity from renewable sources, a rare accomplishment even among the wealthiest nations. And in 2019, it became one of the first countries to craft a national decarbonization plan — written by Meza in her previous job as director of climate change — which aims to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The full story is worth your time. Click here to read the complete article in The Washington Post.