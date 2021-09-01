Covid-19 in Costa Rica: Cases spike, deaths rise

Costa Rica registered 15,367 new Covid-19 cases during epidemiological week 34, which spanned August 22-28, according to the Health Ministry. This represents a 21.8% increase over the previous week and 2,195 daily cases.

The country recorded 127 more deaths related to Covid-19, compared to 105 the week prior. This represents 18 deaths per day during epidemiological week 34.

The number of hospitalized patients with Covid-19 rose from 1,087 to 1,180 people week-over-week.

As of August 31, Costa Rica has accumulated 5,506 deaths related to Covid-19. On Tuesday, the country added 2,581 new cases, while 1,180 people remain hospitalized (450 in the ICU).

One of Costa Rica’s major public hospitals, San Juan de Dios, had filled all available ICU beds on Tuesday and reportedly sent patients elsewhere.

Costa Rica does not specify the vaccination status of people hospitalized with Covid-19 or deaths associated with the disease. The Health Ministry says vaccines are working to reduce mortality among the vaccinated. Adverse effects associated with the shots remain rare.

