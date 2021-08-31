Costa Rica’s ‘La Sele’ unveils World Cup qualifier kits

The Costa Rican Football Federation (FEDEFUTBOL) unveiled the uniforms that the men’s team will wear during its upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The jerseys are made by New Balance from recycled materials and were inspired by two of Costa Rica’s greatest football moments: The 1990 and 2014 World Cups.

The primary uniform is a traditional red with white and blue stripes. The alternate is black and white, evoking the Juventus-style kit worn during Italy 1990.

The new kits complement a blue uniform that was unveiled as part of FEDEFUTBOL’s centennial celebrations in June.

“We are very grateful because these new shirts are part of our Centennial year and will allow the National Teams and fans to wear a garment that recalls the most important moments of our soccer, just when we started with great enthusiasm the road to another World Cup,” said Rodolfo Villalobos, President of FEDEFUTBOL.

Jerseys are available at New Balance in Costa Rica for 56,200 colones (about $90). They can also be purchased online at online at: www.newbalance.cr and www.larojaoficial.com.

Costa Rica’s schedule for World Cup qualifying is as follows: