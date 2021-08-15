A Guide to Costa Rica’s Rio Celeste

One of Costa Rica’s enchanted wonders is hidden within the Tenorio Volcano National Park, the magic that is Rio Celeste. Meaning blue river when translated these turquoise-blue waters create a vision that you would think could only be made by a filtered photo or the artwork of a beautiful painting. The legendary tale of this intriguing phenomenon is that when God was painting his gorgeous blue skies, he dipped his paintbrush in the river creating the brilliant blue waters.

The Water Color of Rio Celeste

It was previously believed that these colors were formed from a chemical effect in the water that was filled with a high concentration of minerals of copper sulfate, calcium carbonate, and sulfur due to the nearby Tenorio Volcano. However, what makes Rio Celeste even more interesting is that it is actually an optical phenomenon, what is responsible for this perception are the aluminosilicates that cover the rocks lying along the bottom of the river.

This mineral which is a combination of aluminum, silicon, and oxygen cannot absorb the color blue, reflecting the blue in the sunlight creating this illusion of a stunning canvas for us all to be in awe of.

Hiking The Trails to Rio Celeste

Once arriving at the park there is a ranger station where bathroom facilities are available and is the only one, as there are none throughout the trails. As a reminder as of February 25, 2021, Costa Rica bans the entry of single-use plastics into their National Parks. You will want to schedule a minimum of 3 hours to explore the beauty of Tenorio Volcano National Park.

The trails are well marked and are about 6 kilometers throughout comprised of protected primary and secondary rainforest, you will want to take your time and absorb all the astounding sights as you traverse through the forest.

The first trail is the Waterfall Trail featuring a small hanging bridge immediately transcending your body with peace as you look out upon all the greenery with a bird’s eye perspective. There is a staircase that you will need to climb down to reach the Rio Celeste Waterfall where the water freely flows cascading into the crystal-clear blue waters surrounded by lush green jungle forest, truly a scene from a tropical movie.

There is a platform and room to stop and admire what is presented before your eyes, to take it all in, appreciate the gift that nature has given us, and realize this is in fact not a movie but the breathtaking beauty of Costa Rica.

As inviting and magical as it appears, you are prohibited from entering the water in the national park in order to conserve this pristine habitat. You will need to return up the stairs to continue on with your exploring and towards Laguna Azul, the blue lagoon.

The hypnotizing blues will calm you and take your mind to a place of peace and bliss. Along the way you will come across thermal springs bubbling which are strictly not to be entered, especially due to the extreme temperatures, however are exciting to see and interesting to smell.

It is worth continuing on your adventure through the trails crossing over the water on the hanging bridges to the Teñiderosas there is a meeting of two rivers, Rio Bueno Vista and Quebrada Agria.

As the rivers converge, the magic appears before you, the color transforms and this union creates the remarkable blue waters set against the backdrop of the dense tropical forest. Although the allure of the Tenorio Volcano National Park may be the electric blue colors and enchanted waterfall, there are many species of wildlife to be spotted. White-faced capuchins, coatis, sloths, anteaters, and exotic birds are throughout.

Visiting Tenorio National Park

Tenorio Volcano National Park can be found in the rural northwestern area of Costa Rica’s breathtaking province of Guanacaste approximately an hour and a half from Liberia’s airport.

The park is open every day of the week with entry from 8 am until 2 pm, however, you can stay within and explore until 4 pm. They do limit the number of people permitted inside at one time to protect this delicate ecosystem and to aid in preserving its natural state so you may want to consider this depending on the season you are visiting in.

Another factor to consider is that the stunning sky-blue colors are best seen when it has not been raining consistently for several days. The onset of torrential downpours and lack of sun can diminish the vivid turquoise waters into more of a muddy brown from all the sediment running off into it.

The months of October and November are the peak months during the rainy season where there are consistent heavy rains and are most likely to affect the colors of the water, dry season in this area is December to April.

Often weather can be unpredictable so regardless of the forecast it is always best to pack rain gear and a warmer piece of clothing if needing to warm up after being caught in the rain.

The temperature is hot and humid in Tenorio Volcano National Park so you will want lighter clothing when exploring. There can be quite a fair bit of mud so you will want to pack the right type of footwear for these conditions. If you happen to forget or it is an extremely muddy day you can rent rubber boots outside at the entrance and can be well worth it saving your footwear.

Final Thoughts

Rio Celeste is one of nature’s phenomenon that one must witness with their own eyes to really feel the unimaginable beauty that these crystal-clear turquoise waters hold. Pictures illustrate the natural wonder that it is, however, to have the opportunity to see for yourself is indescribable knowing that this has been created by the earth without the construction and contamination of mankind.

The sparkling blues against the jungle greens transports you into a place you have never been before and a feeling that overwhelms all of your senses. This is definitely one of your travel photos that will not need to be edited or altered as it is perfectly beautiful just as it is.