Playa Hermosa (Osa) inaugurates accessible beach project

Playa Hermosa near Uvita, Puntarenas, this week inaugurated upgrades making it the first accessible beach in the Brunca region of Costa Rica.

The project is part of the “Accessible Beach” program, led by the Costa Rican Accessible Tourism Network Association and the Tourism Board, along with support from other government institutions.

The upgrades at Playa Hermosa include a retractable sidewalk, made of recycled material, to give people in wheelchairs access to the Pacific Ocean. The beach also has a set of amphibious chairs available for use.

“We worked on the creation of inclusive and accessible beaches, with the aim of creating a modern and humane canton that allows social inclusion and citizen participation, under the precept of improving the quality of life,” said Deputy Mayor Yanina Chaverri Rosales.

Lifeguards at the beach will be in charge of placing and removing the sidewalk in accordance with the day’s tides.

“Costa Rica is once again at the forefront with the inauguration of this first accessible beach in the Brunca Region, allowing a significant improvement in the tourist experience and the enjoyment of the sea for people with disabilities and their families; a sustainable destination must also be accessible,” said Alberto López, General Manager of the Costa Rican Tourism Institute.

According to the Costa Rican Accessible Tourism Network Association, the country’s accessible beaches include:

Playa Hermosa (Guanacaste).

Playa Madrigales (Jacó, Puntarenas).

Playa Hermosa (Dominical).

Playa Samara (Guanacaste).

Playa Cangrejal (Guanacaste).

Playa Cahuita (Limón).

Last November, Lonely Planet named Costa Rica as “Best in Travel 2021” for its efforts in accessibility.