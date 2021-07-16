  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Playa Hermosa (Osa) inaugurates accessible beach project

July 16, 2021
Gorgeous Bahía Ballena Marine Park in Costa Rica's Southern Zone.

Gorgeous Bahía Ballena Marine Park in Costa Rica's Southern Zone. (Andrés Madrigal / The Tico Times)

Playa Hermosa near Uvita, Puntarenas, this week inaugurated upgrades making it the first accessible beach in the Brunca region of Costa Rica.

The project is part of the “Accessible Beach” program, led by the Costa Rican Accessible Tourism Network Association and the Tourism Board, along with support from other government institutions.

The upgrades at Playa Hermosa include a retractable sidewalk, made of recycled material, to give people in wheelchairs access to the Pacific Ocean. The beach also has a set of amphibious chairs available for use.

“We worked on the creation of inclusive and accessible beaches, with the aim of creating a modern and humane canton that allows social inclusion and citizen participation, under the precept of improving the quality of life,” said Deputy Mayor Yanina Chaverri Rosales.

Lifeguards at the beach will be in charge of placing and removing the sidewalk in accordance with the day’s tides.

“Costa Rica is once again at the forefront with the inauguration of this first accessible beach in the Brunca Region, allowing a significant improvement in the tourist experience and the enjoyment of the sea for people with disabilities and their families; a sustainable destination must also be accessible,” said Alberto López, General Manager of the Costa Rican Tourism Institute.

According to the Costa Rican Accessible Tourism Network Association, the country’s accessible beaches include:

  • Playa Hermosa (Guanacaste).
  • Playa Madrigales (Jacó, Puntarenas).
  • Playa Hermosa (Dominical).
  • Playa Samara (Guanacaste).
  • Playa Cangrejal (Guanacaste).
  • Playa Cahuita (Limón).

Last November, Lonely Planet named Costa Rica as “Best in Travel 2021” for its efforts in accessibility.

Related posts:

  1. Playa Hermosa to inaugurate accessible beach project
  2. Playa Hermosa inaugurates accessible beach project
  3. Costa Rica creates National Lifeguard Corps to protect nation’s beaches

You may be interested

500,000 doses in 10 days: Costa Rica begins mass vaccination efforts
Costa Rica
6 views
Costa Rica
6 views

500,000 doses in 10 days: Costa Rica begins mass vaccination efforts

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 16, 2021

The Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) plans to administer 500,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses over 10 days beginning Friday. As…

US calls Cuba ‘failed state’ after widespread protests
Cuba
2 views
Cuba
2 views

US calls Cuba ‘failed state’ after widespread protests

Shaun TANDON / AFP - July 16, 2021

President Joe Biden said Thursday the United States was considering ways to force open internet access in Cuba, which he…

How Could Costa Rica Benefit from Legalizing Online Gambling?
Advertorial
9 views
Advertorial
9 views

How Could Costa Rica Benefit from Legalizing Online Gambling?

Advertorial - July 15, 2021

In Costa Rica, it is currently illegal for residents to engage in online gambling. However, operators in the country are…

LATEST NEWS

Calderón Guardia Hospital, San José
Costa Rica

500,000 doses in 10 days: Costa Rica begins mass vaccination efforts

 - Jul 16, 2021
The Cuban flag hangs in Havana.
Cuba

US calls Cuba ‘failed state’ after widespread protests

 - Jul 16, 2021
Advertorial

How Could Costa Rica Benefit from Legalizing Online Gambling?

 - Jul 15, 2021
Coronavirus vaccines. Stock photo for illustrative purposes.
Costa Rica

Where to get a vaccine in Costa Rica this weekend

 - Jul 15, 2021
Celso Borges and Costa Rica during a Gold Cup match against Guadeloupe.
Costa Rica

La Sele vs. Suriname: Costa Rica can qualify to knockout stage with victory

 - Jul 15, 2021
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega (C), his wife and Vice President Rosario Murillo (L) and Army Chief Julio Cesar Aviles during the 41st anniversary of the Nicaraguan Army, at the Plaza de la Revolucion, in Managua
Latin America

Canada sanctions Nicaraguan officials with ties to Ortega

 - Jul 15, 2021
The Tico Times | Top Costa Rica News, Travel, Culture and Sports