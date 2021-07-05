  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Rincón de la Vieja Volcano erupts again

July 5, 2021
Rincón de la Vieja Volcano

Rincón de la Vieja Volcano, photographed in 2006. ((Courtesy of Federico Chavarría/OVSICORI))

Rincón de la Vieja Volcano in northern Costa Rica erupted again on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities have not reported any significant damage or injuries associated with the eruption.

According to the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (OVSICORI), the eruption began at 4:31 p.m. on Sunday. A video shared by the organization captured the event:

 

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) requested the public to avoid approaching nearby riverbanks, since mud and ash (lahars) can create strong currents.

“The Municipal Emergency Committee, OVSICORI-UNA, the National Seismological Network and the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC) are constantly monitoring [the volcano],” the CNE said.

Last week, Rincón de la Vieja registered its strongest eruption in years. Since then, volcanologists have intensified their focus on the andesite complex volcano, CRHoy reports.

Rincón de la Vieja Volcano is located in the eponymous national park in the Guanacaste province. The national park attracts visitors due to its unique flora and fauna, waterfalls and geothermal activity.

A trail to the crater summit has remained closed in recent years due to volcanic activity.

The area also houses the La Pailas power plant, which harnesses geothermal energy from the volcano.

