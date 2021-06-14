Costa Rica soccer celebrates 100 years with a win and a new kit
The Costa Rican Football Federation (Fedefutbol) on Sunday celebrated its centennial with a victory and a new kit.
The women’s national team defeated Guatemala, 3-1, in a friendly match at Costa Rica’s National Stadium in La Sabana.
Raquel Rodríguez (14th minute), Gloriana Villalobos (32′) and Melissa Herrera (63′) scores for the Ticas to secure the victory against their Central American counterparts.
Villalobos’ strike was among the top goals scored at the National Stadium:
Golazo de @GlorianaCRC, de los mejores que se han anotado en el Estadio Nacional pic.twitter.com/sanfU756KI
— TD Más (@tdmas_cr) June 13, 2021
Costa Rica and Guatemala will meet again on Tuesday in San Rafael de Alajuela.
Costa Rica soccer centennial kit
In celebration of the first 100 years of federated soccer in Costa Rica, the national teams will wear a limited-edition kit designed by New Balance:
¡Llevá la historia en tu piel!
Te presentamos la nueva camisa New Balance edición Centenario inspirada en el uniforme de 1921.#Fedefutbol100🇨🇷 pic.twitter.com/MhaqrWKjxv
— FEDEFUTBOL Costa Rica (@fedefutbolcrc) June 13, 2021
The all-blue design is modeled after the uniform worn by La Sele in 1921.
The women’s national team wore the kit on Sunday, and the men will don it at next month’s Gold Cup.
Fans can purchase it for ₡53,500 (about $85) at New Balance and PLS Sportcenter stores, and it will also be possible to get it online through the sites www.newbalance.cr and www.larojaoficial.com .
