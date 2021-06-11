Watch: Snake stops traffic in Costa Rica

Why did the snake cross the road?*

Drivers on the Florencio del Castillo highway between Cartago and San José, Costa Rica, presumably had more than a few questions when a boa caused a brief traffic jam on Thursday afternoon:

Diego Valverde, a witness to the incident, told Teletica that it appeared as if the snake had just eaten due to the bulge in its midsection.

“Several people who passed by the place stopped the cars and motorcycles in which they were traveling to help and make sure she wasn’t run over,” he said.

“Luckily, after several minutes, she reached the shoulder where she was more protected.”

Traffic was stopped for about 15 minutes, Teletica reported.

Costa Rica is home to about 140 snake species, of which only 23 are considered venomous, according to the Clodomiro Picado Institute of the University of Costa Rica. Boa constrictors typically aren’t aggressive toward humans and are non-venomous, though their bites can be painful.

* To get to the other ssssssside.