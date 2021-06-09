  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Two more potential Ortega challengers detained in Nicaragua

June 9, 2021
The flag of Nicaragua.

The flag of Nicaragua. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Image by Luis Pastran from Pixabay.)

Nicaraguan authorities on Tuesday detained two more potential presidential candidates, for a total of four, as a crackdown by President Daniel Ortega deepened ahead of elections later this year.

Felix Maradiaga was held after appearing at the public ministry where prosecutors are investigating him for alleged acts against sovereignty, terrorism and backing international sanctions against the government.

And Juan Sebastian Chamorro Garcia — the cousin of another detained candidate, Cristiana Chamorro — was arrested for “inciting foreign interference in internal affairs” and the “organization with funding from foreign powers to perpetrate terrorist acts,” according to a police statement.

Last week, two other opposition politicians planning to run against Ortega — branded a “dictator” by the United States — were detained.

Cristiana Chamorro was placed under house arrest on government allegations of money laundering, while Arturo Cruz was held in pre-trial detention so prosecutors can investigate allegations of “provocation… and conspiracy to commit harm to national integrity.”

Maradiaga, 44, faces some of the most serious allegations.

Police said “he is being investigated for carrying out acts that undermine independence, sovereignty, and self-determination, inciting foreign interference in internal affairs, and calling for military interventions.”

He is also accused of using “financing from foreign powers to carry out acts of terrorism and destabilization,” the police added.

The charges against Maradiaga are related to a law approved in December by the legislature, dominated by Ortega allies, supposedly to defend “sovereignty” against hostile foreign influence.

Critics say it is aimed at preventing opposition politicians from standing in the election, set for December 7.

Sponsored by leftist Ortega, it bars “those who ask for, celebrate and applaud the imposition of sanctions against the Nicaraguan state.”

Before his arrest, Maradiaga said he had “nothing to hide” and that he wanted to call for sanctions against those “who have committed crimes against humanity,” not against his whole country.

Ortega, an ex-guerrilla who governed from 1979 to 1990, returned to power in 2007 and won two successive reelections.

But he has been accused by the opposition and NGOs of authoritarian rule and the brutal suppression of demonstrations against his rule.

Both the European Union and the United States have imposed sanctions against Ortega and his government.

“Presidential candidate Felix Maradiaga’s arbitrary arrest … should resolve any remaining doubts about Ortega’s credentials as a dictator,” said Julia Chung, the top US diplomat for Latin America.

Related posts:

  1. US slaps sanctions on son of Nicaragua president
  2. Fired for criticizing government’s response to pandemic, Nicaraguan doctors remain on the front line
  3. Nicaraguan opposition presidential hopeful Chamorro under house arrest

You may be interested

El Salvador first country to approve bitcoin as legal tender
El Salvador
33 views
El Salvador
33 views

El Salvador first country to approve bitcoin as legal tender

AFP - June 9, 2021

Bitcoin is to become legal tender in El Salvador, the country's president said, making it the first nation to adopt…

Spirit Airlines announces new flights to Costa Rica
Costa Rica
10 views
Costa Rica
10 views

Spirit Airlines announces new flights to Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - June 9, 2021

Spirit Airlines on Tuesday announced flights from Miami International Airport (MIA) to Costa Rica, according to several reports. Per the…

Mexico, US hold ‘candid’ migration talks
Latin America
15 views
Latin America
15 views

Mexico, US hold ‘candid’ migration talks

Daniel Rook / AFP - June 9, 2021

US Vice President Kamala Harris said she held "candid" and productive talks with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on…

LATEST NEWS

El Salvador Currency
El Salvador

El Salvador first country to approve bitcoin as legal tender

 - Jun 09, 2021
Approach into San Jose, Costa Rica
Costa Rica

Spirit Airlines announces new flights to Costa Rica

 - Jun 09, 2021
The U.S.-Mexico border
Latin America

Mexico, US hold ‘candid’ migration talks

 - Jun 09, 2021
The Pride Flag at the U.S. Embassy in San Jose, Costa Rica
Costa Rica

U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica raises pride flag

 - Jun 08, 2021
Joel Campbell celebrates a goal against Honduras in the 2021 CONCACAF Nations League.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica winless streak has reached nine games

 - Jun 08, 2021
Novel coronavirus COVID-19
Costa Rica

Costa Rica Covid cases, hospitalizations continue decrease

 - Jun 08, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 333,820
  • Deaths: 4,251
  • Recovered: 252,688
The Tico Times | Costa Rica News | Travel | Real Estate