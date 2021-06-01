  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Photos: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Costa Rica

June 1, 2021
A Boeing C-32 carrying U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken

A Boeing C-32 carrying U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Costa Rica on June 1, 2021. (Alejandro Zuniga / The Tico Times)

Antony Blinken, the U.S. Secretary of State, arrived in Costa Rica on Tuesday afternoon.

The head of United States diplomacy landed at Juan Santamaria International Airport (SJO) in Alajuela at 12:45 p.m. aboard a Boeing C-32 aircraft.

Alejandro Zuniga / The Tico Times

Blinken was escorted via motorcade to Casa Presidencial in Zapote, where he met with President Carlos Alvarado and Foreign Minister Rodolfo Solano.

Antony Blinken and Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado.
Antony Blinken and Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado. Julieth Méndez / Casa Presidencial.

“Costa Rica, a democracy of over 5 million people, is an important partner in increasing prosperity & security throughout Central America. The U.S. and Costa Rica have a history of close cooperation based on mutual respect for democratic freedoms, free trade & other shared values,” the U.S. State Department tweeted.

During his two-day visit to Costa Rica, Blinken is expected to address with Central American leaders the growing number of U.S.-bound migrants.

Antony Blinken and Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado. Julieth Méndez / Casa Presidencial.

Blinken and President Alvarado will hold a joint press conference later Tuesday afternoon. Stay tuned to The Tico Times for updates.

