Photos: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Costa Rica

Antony Blinken, the U.S. Secretary of State, arrived in Costa Rica on Tuesday afternoon.

The head of United States diplomacy landed at Juan Santamaria International Airport (SJO) in Alajuela at 12:45 p.m. aboard a Boeing C-32 aircraft.

Blinken was escorted via motorcade to Casa Presidencial in Zapote, where he met with President Carlos Alvarado and Foreign Minister Rodolfo Solano.

“Costa Rica, a democracy of over 5 million people, is an important partner in increasing prosperity & security throughout Central America. The U.S. and Costa Rica have a history of close cooperation based on mutual respect for democratic freedoms, free trade & other shared values,” the U.S. State Department tweeted.

Glad to be headed to San Jose to meet with leaders from the region! The U.S.-Costa Rica relationship is a strong model for how the United States can partner with nations throughout the region to help our citizens. pic.twitter.com/5bxZpFB5Jt — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) June 1, 2021

During his two-day visit to Costa Rica, Blinken is expected to address with Central American leaders the growing number of U.S.-bound migrants.

Blinken and President Alvarado will hold a joint press conference later Tuesday afternoon. Stay tuned to The Tico Times for updates.