US again advises citizens to ‘avoid all travel to Costa Rica’ due to COVID

April 22, 2021
U.S. passport

There are some things you should know before deciding to become an expat. (Lindsay Fendt/The Tico Times)

The latest travel notices published by the State Department in the United States advises citizens to “avoid all travel to Costa Rica” due to the coronavirus.

The warning, issued April 20, was part of a sweeping update that added at least 115 countries to the “Do Not Travel” designation. The State Department said this “reflects an adjustment in the State Department’s Travel Advisory system to rely more on the CDC’s existing epidemiological assessments.”

The State Department advisory does not prevent U.S. Americans from traveling to Costa Rica or any other Level 4 country. About 80% of countries worldwide are now at the Level 4 designation.

The alert for Costa Rica reads as follows:

Do not travel to Costa Rica due to COVID-19. Exercise increased caution in Costa Rica due to crime.

Read the Department of State’s COVID-19 page before you plan any international travel.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 4 Travel Health Notice for Costa Rica due to COVID-19, indicating a very high level of COVID-19 in the country. Visit the Embassy’s COVID-19 page for more information on COVID-19 in Costa Rica.

Country Summary: While petty crime is the predominant threat for tourists in Costa Rica, violent crime, including armed robbery, homicide and sexual assault, occurs in Costa Rica. The Costa Rican government provides additional security resources in areas frequented by tourists.

Costa Rica continues to promote tourism as a means through which it might reactivate its economy. The country considers the US as its most important tourism market.

Costa Rica does not require a negative coronavirus test for entry, nor does it issue quarantine orders upon arrival. The country instead mandates that visitors purchase travel health insurance and complete an online epidemiological form.

The U.S. has said fully vaccinated people “should continue to follow CDC’s recommendations for traveling safely and get tested 3-5 days after [international] travel.”

