Costa Rica issues Yellow Alerts due to heavy rainfall

April 15, 2021
A weather alert due to rainfall in Costa Rica on April 15, 2021.

A weather alert due to rainfall in Costa Rica on April 15, 2021. (Via CNE. )

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) on Thursday established Yellow Alerts due to weather that is impacting much of Costa Rica.

The CNE’s alert is “due to the probability that the rains will continue as indicated by the National Meteorological Institute, as well as the downpours that have occurred in the national territory, generating floods and landslides, mainly in the Caribbean, Southern Zone and Cartago.”

The Limón canton of Guácimo has registered the greatest affectation related to the rainfall, with 29 incidents caused by floods, landslides and requests for land inspections.

The National Meteorological Institute (IMN) has indicated that humid and unstable atmospheric conditions will continue throughout Thursday, which will lead to the presence of cloud cover and rainfall in the national territory.

In the afternoon, the strongest rainy activity will be concentrated in regions of the Central and South Pacific, as well as in the Nicoya Peninsula, while in the Central Valley rainfall will occur occasionally.

The CNE recommends that people take appropriate precautions, particularly in areas vulnerable to flooding due to sewer saturation, near rivers and in sectors with a high propensity for landslides. Abide by any official instructions and call 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency.

Drive carefully, as the weather may cause deterioration in road conditions.

