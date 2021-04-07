  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Air passenger traffic maintains downward trend

April 7, 2021
Departing El Salvador on Avianca

Departing El Salvador International Airport on Avianca. (Alejandro Zúñiga / The Tico Times)

Air passenger transport in the world represented a quarter of the levels registered before the pandemic in February, IATA announced on Wednesday, specifying that ten times fewer international trips were made.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), world traffic calculated in passengers per kilometer transported fell by 74.7% compared to February 2019. The organization does not take 2020 into account as that month experienced the first effects of the pandemic.

The downward trend follows January 2021, when the drop was 72.2%, said IATA, whose 290 airlines represent 82% of world traffic. The contraction was 66% in the whole of 2020.

Victim of travel restrictions, international air traffic fell 88.7% in February, three points more than in January.

“International passenger traffic was down almost 89% and is showing no signs of recovery in the current environment,” noted IATA’s new director general, Willie Walsh.

Internal connections are less affected, although they rose in February to 51% of the volume registered in the second month of 2019.

“This is the most difficult crisis that the airline industry has had to face,” Walsh, former head of the British Airways parent company, said at a press conference.

Airlines lost $510 billion in revenue in 2020, and air traffic will represent between 33% and 38% of what was recorded before the pandemic, IATA warned in February.

Walsh nevertheless underlined the progress in vaccination campaigns and said he was “optimistic” about summer travel in Europe in the middle of the year.

IATA also noted that passenger traffic slowed its decline in North America, although it is still 56.1% lower than in February 2019.

There have been some positive signs specifically for Costa Rica, including United Airlines’s planned route expansion over the coming months.

Related posts:

  1. Global air traffic won’t return to pre-crisis level before 2024: IATA
  2. Struggling airlines seek to stay in the skies
  3. Unprecedented 66% drop in air passengers last year: IATA

You may be interested

5 Questions for a Costa Rican Oxcart Painter
Artists
3720 views
Artists
3720 views

5 Questions for a Costa Rican Oxcart Painter

The Tico Times - April 7, 2021

Luis Madrigal, 48, is a Costa Rican painter from the town of Sarchí in Alajuela. His canvas: the country's iconic…

EU agency says AstraZeneca clot risk ‘very rare’ as nations battle virus surges
Costa Rica
2631 views
Costa Rica
2631 views

EU agency says AstraZeneca clot risk ‘very rare’ as nations battle virus surges

Danny Kemp, with AFP bureaus - April 7, 2021

The EU's medicines regulator said Wednesday that blood clots should be listed as a rare side effect of the AstraZeneca…

Costa Rica among top options for dental tourism
Dental Tourism
7 views
Dental Tourism
7 views

Costa Rica among top options for dental tourism

The Tico Times - April 7, 2021

The rising cost of dental care in the United States paired with the high number of people without dental insurance…

LATEST NEWS

Luis Madrigal depicts the Costa Rican identity through the use of bright colors and shapes on the oxcarts.
Artists

5 Questions for a Costa Rican Oxcart Painter

 - Apr 07, 2021
(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 12, 2021 a vial containing the Covid-19 vaccine by AstraZeneca and a syringe are seen on a table in the pharmacy of the vaccination center at the Robert Bosch hospital in Stuttgart, southern Germany.
Costa Rica

EU agency says AstraZeneca clot risk ‘very rare’ as nations battle virus surges

 - Apr 07, 2021
Medical tourism in Costa Rica
Dental Tourism

Costa Rica among top options for dental tourism

 - Apr 07, 2021
Do not purchase or use “Poppers,” the Costa Rican Health Ministry says.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica issues sanitary alert over enhancement products

 - Apr 07, 2021
Elizabeth Castillo, 91, becomes the first person in Costa Rica to receive the coronavirus vaccine.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica pledges more vaccines for elderly

 - Apr 07, 2021
Dental Tourism

How to choose the best dental veneers in Costa Rica

 - Apr 07, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 219,846
  • Deaths: 3,000
  • Recovered: 193,857