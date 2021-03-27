Lufthansa to increase flights to Costa Rica

Starting Sunday and for a month, German airline Lufthansa will increase the frequency of its weekly flights to Costa Rica from three to five.

The routes are scheduled for Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, departing from Frankfurt, Germany, on flight LH 518, at 1:40 p.m. local time, and arriving to the San José area at 5:50 p.m. The departure from Costa Rica, on flight LH 519, is scheduled for 7:35 p.m.

The nonstop flights are blocked at more than 12 hours of travel time.

“This news allows us to continue with the reactivation of tourism and the airline industry,” said Hermes Navarro, head of Investment of Attractions at the Tourism Board.

“Good management of the pandemic and the application of health protocols have allowed Costa Rica to be seen as an example to the world.”

The route is operated with Airbus A340-300 aircraft configured for 279 passengers, 30 in business class, 28 in premium and 221 in economy. The increased frequency will last until the end of April.

Lufthansa resumed its flights to San José on in mid-2020 with two weekly flights. With the new increase in routes, the company will offer 1,395 weekly seats.

The German market is one of the main sources of European tourists to Costa Rica, and German tourists generally stay more than 12 days in Costa Rican territory, mainly enjoying outdoor activities and nature.