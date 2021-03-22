  • Costa Rica Cryptocurrency
‘Cuteness overload’: Lonely Planet shares Costa Rican sloth

March 21, 2021
A baby sloth in the rainforest.

A baby sloth in the rainforest. (Photo by Mark Kostich.)

We didn’t post a Slothy Sunday yesterday, so this post from Lonely Planet will just have to suffice:

 

“Cuteness overload!” the caption reads.

“Costa Rica is a dream destination, with epic surfing, misty cloud forests, and wilderness and wildlife that will take your breath away. This Central American country’s small size means that travelers can enjoy a wide variety of experiences in a short trip.”

Unfortunately, Lonely Planet didn’t provide photo credit, but a reverse image search found the original author. Photographer Mark Kostich took this shot in 2011 with the description, “Baby three-toed sloth in Costa Rica rainforest.”

By now, hopefully that baby sloth is all grown up!

