Costa Rica authorizes AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19

February 27, 2021
Costa Rica has signed an agreement with AstraZeneca for 1 million doses of an eventual vaccine, enough for 500,000 people. (Photo via AstraZeneca.)

Costa Rican health authorities on Friday authorized the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19, based on the endorsement of the European Medicines Agency, the government of the Central American country reported.

The authorization was granted despite the fact that there is no scheduled date to receive the AstraZeneca vaccines, although the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, announced that they could arrive in Costa Rica in May.

Costa Rica in December began a vaccination campaign against Covid-19 with the drug from the company Pfizer. The country receives new shipments weekly, and to date, the Pfizer vaccine is the only formula being administered in Costa Rica.

On February 24, the Directorate for the Regulation of Health Products of Interest (DRPIS) of the Ministry of Health received the request for authorization of the emergency use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, together with requirements that demonstrate its safety and efficacy, the ministry indicated in a release.

“After reviewing the application and the documents provided, it is concluded that they are compliant and they are notified today (Friday) February 26 of the authorization of the vaccine,” the agency said in the statement.

Costa Rica, with a population of 5 million, has inoculated more than 100,000 people since it began applying the Pfizer vaccine on December 24, 2020.

Costa Rica has purchased 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, enough for 500,000 people.

In addition to Pfizer and AstraZeneca, the country has an agreement with the Covax mechanism of the World Health Organization (WHO) to provide vaccines against the coronavirus.

