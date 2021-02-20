Costa Rica women to face Mexico in first matches since Covid

The Costa Rica women’s national soccer team will face Mexico in a pair of international friendlies, beginning Saturday at Estadio Azteca. The two squads will meet again on Tuesday.

Both matches are scheduled for 1 p.m. CST, according to Fedefutbol.

La Sele hasn’t played since last February, when it delivered encouraging performances at the CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Tournament but fell short of reaching Tokyo. Costa Rica was scheduled to face global powers Brazil at the National Stadium in La Sabana before the coronavirus pandemic canceled that match and so many more.

Mexico are ranked 28th in the latest FIFA rankings. Costa Rica are 35th.

“Mexico has always been a great rival of a lifetime, and playing at the Azteca will be the first time for us,” said Tica star Raquel Rodríguez. “I think it’s a good game, as always, to compete and to measure ourselves as to the level we are at.”

Saturday’s match will be broadcast in Costa Rica by Repretel Channel 6, Teletica Channel 7, Teletica Radio, Columbia and Monumental.