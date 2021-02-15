Costa Rica invites filmmakers from Central America and the Caribbean to international festival

Costa Rica will resume its international film festival, suspended last year due to Covid-19, and last Friday called on Central American and Caribbean filmmakers to submit their works to participate in the event.

The ninth edition of the Costa Rica International Film Festival (CRFIC) will be held from June 10-19, and the call to submit feature films and short films to the event’s categories will be open until March 10, the organizers reported in a statement.

The Cinema Center, attached to the Ministry of Culture and Youth, invited filmmakers from Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Cuba, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico to participate in the festival with their works.

CRFIC is one of the main meetings of Central American and Caribbean independent cinema.

“Knowing new voices, seeing the latest work from consolidated eyes and celebrating the variety of talents that grow in our country, in Central America and the Caribbean is a clear objective of our meeting,” said Fernando Chaves, artistic director of the festival.

The festival includes a Central American and Caribbean feature film competition and a Costa Rican short film competition, which award financial prizes to the winners.

The 2020 edition of the CRFIC was suspended on the day of its inauguration, in March of that year, when the first cases of Covid-19 were detected in the country.

For this year, the festival will be held in two theaters in San José with sanitary measures to prevent coronavirus infections.