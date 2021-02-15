  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica invites filmmakers from Central America and the Caribbean to international festival

February 15, 2021
The Festival Internacional de Cine in San José.

The Festival Internacional de Cine in San José. Photo for illustrative purposes. ((Courtesy of Festival Internacional de Cine))

Costa Rica will resume its international film festival, suspended last year due to Covid-19, and last Friday called on Central American and Caribbean filmmakers to submit their works to participate in the event.

The ninth edition of the Costa Rica International Film Festival (CRFIC) will be held from June 10-19, and the call to submit feature films and short films to the event’s categories will be open until March 10, the organizers reported in a statement.

The Cinema Center, attached to the Ministry of Culture and Youth, invited filmmakers from Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Cuba, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico to participate in the festival with their works.

CRFIC is one of the main meetings of Central American and Caribbean independent cinema.

“Knowing new voices, seeing the latest work from consolidated eyes and celebrating the variety of talents that grow in our country, in Central America and the Caribbean is a clear objective of our meeting,” said Fernando Chaves, artistic director of the festival.

The festival includes a Central American and Caribbean feature film competition and a Costa Rican short film competition, which award financial prizes to the winners.

The 2020 edition of the CRFIC was suspended on the day of its inauguration, in March of that year, when the first cases of Covid-19 were detected in the country.

For this year, the festival will be held in two theaters in San José with sanitary measures to prevent coronavirus infections.

Related posts:

  1. UCR students race toward cinematic glory in only 48 hours
  2. San José hosts international short film fest
  3. Three must-see movies at the Costa Rican International Film Fest

You may be interested

Navas vs. Messi as Champions League resumes
Keylor Navas
1173 views
Keylor Navas
1173 views

Navas vs. Messi as Champions League resumes

Alejandro Zúñiga - February 15, 2021

Keylor Navas is expected to start against Lionel Messi and Barcelona as the Champions League resumes Tuesday. Barcelona will welcome…

New Canadian travel measures begin February 22
Costa Rica
2660 views
Costa Rica
2660 views

New Canadian travel measures begin February 22

Alejandro Zúñiga - February 15, 2021

Canada announced new details regarding its testing and quarantine process for arriving travelers. Per the Canadian government: All travelers arriving…

What To Know About Setting Up A Corporation in Costa Rica
Business
7 views
Business
7 views

What To Know About Setting Up A Corporation in Costa Rica

Lic. Jorge Montero B. - February 14, 2021

For many decades people from all walks of life, regular costa ricans, expatriates and all types of investors have been…

LATEST NEWS

Paris Saint-Germain's Costa Rican Keylor Navas dives for a shot by Bayern Munich's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski during the UEFA Champions League final football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon on August 23, 2020.
Keylor Navas

Navas vs. Messi as Champions League resumes

 - Feb 15, 2021
Air Canada Boeing 777-200.
Costa Rica

New Canadian travel measures begin February 22

 - Feb 15, 2021
Business

What To Know About Setting Up A Corporation in Costa Rica

 - Feb 14, 2021
Holidays

Happy Valentine’s Day from The Tico Times!

 - Feb 14, 2021
Stock photo of a coronavirus test. Photo is for illustrative purposes.
Costa Rica

Clinica Biblica adds coronavirus antigen tests for tourists

 - Feb 13, 2021
Costa Rica's largest airport, Juan Santamaría International near San José.
Costa Rica

Spanish airline Iberojet will offer flights to Costa Rica

 - Feb 13, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 199,187
  • Deaths: 2,714
  • Recovered: 160,946