Protests at Legislative Assembly canceled as deputies are absent

The Legislative Assembly has suspended sessions until the first week in February after a lawmaker tested positive for Covid-19.

In turn, unions have called off a protest that had been planned for Thursday afternoon in San José. The United States Embassy in Costa Rica had issued a security alert regarding the n0w-canceled demonstration:

The U.S. Embassy has received credible open-source information from local media outlets indicating a number of unions may conduct a protest in front of the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at 1:30pm. According to the information, the unions are protesting a public employment project currently being discussed by the Assembly.

Costa Rica’s public-employment reform project has been endorsed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), from which the country is expected to receive a $1.75 billion loan.

The bill is aimed at creating a simplified salary scheme for public workers. Some of the main components of the project are as follows: