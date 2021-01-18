  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Air Canada route cuts impact Costa Rica flights, report says

January 18, 2021
An Air Canada flight. Photo for illustrative purposes. ((Courtesy of Air Canada))

Air Canada will cut capacity by 25% in the first quarter of 2021 and reduce its workforce by 1,700 people, a move the airline says is caused by diminished demand related to coronavirus measures.

The North American country recently began requiring travelers to obtain a negative Covid-19 test before being allowed into the country. Upon arrival, travelers still have to quarantine for 14 days.

“Since the implementation by the Federal and Provincial Governments of these increased travel restrictions and other measures, in addition to the existing quarantine requirements, we have seen an immediate impact to our close-in bookings,” the airline said in a statement.

According to TravelPulse Canada, Air Canada flights to Costa Rica are among those impacted by the new cuts.

The route from Montreal to the San José area (SJO) has been suspended. Air Canada had previously resumed those flights in December 2020.

Air Canada also flies to SJO from Toronto, and as of press time, the airline is still selling tickets for those flights.

Where to get tested in Costa Rica

Many private labs and hospitals in Costa Rica offer on-demand PCR coronavirus testing for a fee. These include: Laboratorios Echandi, Hospital La Católica, Hospital Cima, Laboratorios LABIN, Hospital Clínica Bíblica, Laboratorio Páez, Laboratorios San José and Hospital Metropolitano.

The majority of private labs and hospitals can guarantee results within 72 hours. Contact them for more information.

Canadian tourism comprises about 7% of total international arrivals to Costa Rica, according to the Tourism Board.

