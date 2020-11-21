  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

American Airlines eliminates international change fees, including on flights to Costa Rica

November 20, 2020
An American Airlines Boeing 737 at Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) near San José, Costa Rica.

An American Airlines Boeing 737 at Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) near San José, Costa Rica. (Photo via American Airlines.)

American Airlines has eliminated change fees for most international tickets, the Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier announced Friday via a press release.

The new policy applies immediately to all fare types except basic economy. It includes “all long-haul international flying when travel originates in North or South America” and follows a previous elimination of change fees on American Airlines’s domestic and short-haul international routes.

“We are committed to making travel easier for our customers who fly on American,” the airline’s Chief Revenue Officer, Vasu Raja, said in a statement. “By eliminating change fees, we’re giving customers more flexibility no matter when or where they plan to travel.”

Previously, American Airlines charged a change fee of $200 per ticket.

In addition to ticket change fees, the airline says that in 2020, it has eliminated mileage reinstatement fees, standby fees and phone-booking service fees.

The customer-friendly moves come as airlines struggle with depressed demand during the coronavirus pandemic. In October, American announced a third-quarter net loss of $2.4 billion on revenue that dropped 73% compared to the same period in 2019.

Requirements for tourists entering Costa Rica

Tourists wishing to enter Costa Rica via a flight must comply with these requirements:

  • Complete the online “Health Pass” epidemiological form: https://salud.go.cr.
  • Obtain travel insurance. This can be either a pre-approved Costa Rican policy from INS or Sagicor, or an international policy that covers COVID-19 medical expenses of at least $50,000 and $2,000 for lodging.

Visitors do not have to quarantine after arriving in Costa Rica.

Click here for a detailed breakdown of requirements and authorized states/countries, as detailed by the Costa Rica Tourism Board.

No related posts.

You may be interested

Struggling airlines seek to stay in the skies
Costa Rica
5241 views
Costa Rica
5241 views

Struggling airlines seek to stay in the skies

Sonia WOLF / AFP - November 21, 2020

The airline industry holds its annual gathering by video conference next week under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic that…

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, November 20
Costa Rica
6202 views
Costa Rica
6202 views

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, November 20

Alejandro Zúñiga - November 20, 2020

Costa Rica has suffered 1,608 coronavirus-related deaths, including 71 over the past week, according to official data released Friday afternoon…

Cuba faces challenge of attracting tourists amid ongoing pandemic
Cuba
10 views
Cuba
10 views

Cuba faces challenge of attracting tourists amid ongoing pandemic

Katell ABIVEN / AFP - November 20, 2020

Closed for almost eight months, Havana is reopening its doors to foreign tourists, but it also must convince them to…

LATEST NEWS

Departing El Salvador on Avianca
Costa Rica

Struggling airlines seek to stay in the skies

 - Nov 21, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on November 20, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, November 20

 - Nov 20, 2020
Cubana de Aviación
Cuba

Cuba faces challenge of attracting tourists amid ongoing pandemic

 - Nov 20, 2020
A man and his dog look at a flooded area in El Progreso, in the Honduran department of Yoro, on November 18, 2020 after the passage of Hurricane Iota.
Central America

Central American states count cost of Iota amid search for bodies

 - Nov 20, 2020
Aerial view of the flooded Ramon Villeda Morales airport in San Pedro Sula, 240 km north of Tegucigalpa, taken on November 18, 2020 after the passage of Hurricane Iota.
Honduras

San Pedro Sula, Honduras airport submerged by Hurricane Iota flood

 - Nov 20, 2020
Sunset overlooking Turrialba Volcano.
Costa Rica

News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to end your week

 - Nov 20, 2020