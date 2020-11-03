Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Four Marriott hotels in Costa Rica reopening in November

November 3, 2020
Aerial view of Reserva Conchal in Brasilito, Guanacaste, Costa Rica.

Aerial view of Reserva Conchal in Brasilito, Guanacaste, Costa Rica. (Via Marriott.)

Marriott International on Tuesday announced the opening of four of its Costa Rica properties.

W Costa Rica (Reserva Conchal), Punta Islita Autograph Collection, the JW Marriott Guanacaste Resort & Spa and the Aloft San José in Santa Ana will all welcome guests, an indicator of “signs of confidence in the recovery of the destination” in context of the coronavirus pandemic, Marriott International said via a press release.

“Despite being a year of challenges, it is also a year of learning, which will strengthen us as a destination,” said Hernán Binaghi, complex manager of W Reserva Conchal and Westin Reserva Conchal. “We always offer tourism products of quality, and that will not be the exception looking into the future.”

The company is offering “renewed experiences” for guests, including a so-called workation package meant as an alternative for people who can work from home.

The JW Marriott in Pinilla, Guanacaste has special discounts — dubbed a lo Tico and Tucan pac — for citizens and residents, the company says.

“The presence of international hotel chains such as Marriott in Costa Rica is a sign of the trust and confidence companies have in the country as a touristic destination,” said Gustavo Segura, Tourism Minister, in the press release. “The reopening of four key properties in the country helps to promote abroad and thus attract tourists, as well as to leverage the training of human resources based on best international practices.”

Marriott operates 13 properties in Costa Rica, including Los Sueños (Puntarenas) and El Mangroove (Guanacaste).

Some 600,000 jobs in Costa Rica are directly or indirectly created by the tourism industry,  according to the Tourism Board, and the sector has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

As of November 1, Costa Rica welcomes tourists arriving via flights from anywhere in the world.

Related posts:

  1. Watch: United plane receives water-cannon salute as commercial flights return to Guanacaste
  2. Costa Rica tourism: What states might be allowed next? [updated]
  3. Four more airlines resume service to Costa Rica as SJO promotes tourism

You may be interested

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, November 3
Costa Rica
6020 views
Costa Rica
6020 views

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, November 3

Alejandro Zúñiga - November 3, 2020

Costa Rica announced 15 new coronavirus-related deaths over the last day for a total of 1,419, according to official data…

Today is stressful. Let’s see pictures of your pets
Pic of the Day
7 views
Pic of the Day
7 views

Today is stressful. Let’s see pictures of your pets

Alejandro Zúñiga - November 3, 2020

If you're invested in the U.S. elections, or if you have loved ones in Nicaragua or Honduras, or if someone…

Four more airlines resume service to Costa Rica as SJO promotes tourism
Costa Rica
2733 views
Costa Rica
2733 views

Four more airlines resume service to Costa Rica as SJO promotes tourism

Alejandro Zúñiga - November 3, 2020

Four major airlines resumed service to Costa Rica's busiest international airport in a move that coincided with the country easing…

LATEST NEWS

Costa Rica coronavirus cases and deaths on November 3, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, November 3

 - Nov 03, 2020
Cat in a hat.
Pic of the Day

Today is stressful. Let’s see pictures of your pets

 - Nov 03, 2020
An American Airlines plane at Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) near San José, Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

Four more airlines resume service to Costa Rica as SJO promotes tourism

 - Nov 03, 2020
Hurricane Eta, a Category 4 storm, approaches Nicaragua late Monday, November 2.
Costa Rica

Central America braces for ‘extremely dangerous’ Hurricane Eta

 - Nov 03, 2020
Hurricane Eta threatens Nicaragua as a major Category 4 storm on November 2, 2020.
Costa Rica

News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your Tuesday

 - Nov 03, 2020
Hurricane Eta, a category 4 hurricane, at 3 p.m. on November 2, 2020.
Costa Rica

Hurricane Eta reaches Category 4; Nicaragua prepares for ‘catastrophic’ damage

 - Nov 02, 2020