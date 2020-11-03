Four Marriott hotels in Costa Rica reopening in November

Marriott International on Tuesday announced the opening of four of its Costa Rica properties.

W Costa Rica (Reserva Conchal), Punta Islita Autograph Collection, the JW Marriott Guanacaste Resort & Spa and the Aloft San José in Santa Ana will all welcome guests, an indicator of “signs of confidence in the recovery of the destination” in context of the coronavirus pandemic, Marriott International said via a press release.

“Despite being a year of challenges, it is also a year of learning, which will strengthen us as a destination,” said Hernán Binaghi, complex manager of W Reserva Conchal and Westin Reserva Conchal. “We always offer tourism products of quality, and that will not be the exception looking into the future.”

The company is offering “renewed experiences” for guests, including a so-called workation package meant as an alternative for people who can work from home.

The JW Marriott in Pinilla, Guanacaste has special discounts — dubbed a lo Tico and Tucan pac — for citizens and residents, the company says.

“The presence of international hotel chains such as Marriott in Costa Rica is a sign of the trust and confidence companies have in the country as a touristic destination,” said Gustavo Segura, Tourism Minister, in the press release. “The reopening of four key properties in the country helps to promote abroad and thus attract tourists, as well as to leverage the training of human resources based on best international practices.”

Marriott operates 13 properties in Costa Rica, including Los Sueños (Puntarenas) and El Mangroove (Guanacaste).

Some 600,000 jobs in Costa Rica are directly or indirectly created by the tourism industry, according to the Tourism Board, and the sector has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

As of November 1, Costa Rica welcomes tourists arriving via flights from anywhere in the world.