Costa Rica Coffee Guide
United Airlines announces new routes, more flights to Costa Rica

October 16, 2020
Ribbon-cutting ceremony at Liberia International Airport on September 5, 2020.

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at Liberia International Airport on September 5, 2020. (Photo via ICT.)

United Airlines plans to fly 38 times weekly between the United States and Costa Rica by December, the carrier announced Friday in partnership with the Costa Rica Tourism Board (ICT).

The Chicago-based airline will reactivate its route between Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) and O’Hare (ORD) on November 7, and between SJO and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) in December.

On December 19, United Airlines will launch nonstop flights between SJO and Denver International Airport (DEN).

Finally, by January 2021, United Airlines expects to add the following routes between Costa Rica and the U.S. west coast:

  • San Francisco (SFO) to Liberia, Guanacaste (LIR).
  • Los Angeles (LAX) to SJO.
  • Los Angeles (LAX) to LIR.

These three routes are subject to approval from the Civil Aviation Administration (DGAC).

“The connection with the West Coast of the United States comes to us with satisfaction and pride,” said Tourism Minister Gustavo Segura, adding that the flights “will undoubtedly mean economic reactivation through tourism and job creation during the high season.”

Carlos Granados Hernández, regional sales manager for United Airlines, said the new routes reflect the carrier’s 30 years of service to the country.

“What a better way to celebrate that than to increase our capacity to a world-class destination?” he said.

As of November 1, Costa Rica will welcome tourists from anywhere in the world, so long as they meet a series of coronavirus-related entry requirements. Visitors must obtain a negative PCR test and purchase travel medical insurance.

The United State is the single country from which the greatest number of tourists visits Costa Rica.

