Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

After seven months, Panama reopens air borders for tourists

October 13, 2020
Tocumen International Airport

Tocumen International Airport in Panama City, Panama. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Via PTY.)

Panama on Monday reopened its air borders to the arrival of international flights with tourists after keeping them closed for seven months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first 157 passengers, including 38 tourists, arrived on a flight from Miami, Florida. They were greeted with Panamanian flags and typical dances at Tocumen International Airport, 15 km northeast of Panama City.

“My boyfriend lives here, and I haven’t been able to see him in a year. We had planned to travel in March, but everything was closed, so it took us seven months to meet,” Chelsy, a Californian tourist, told AFP.

“We booked the first flight we could, because we have been waiting months for the borders to open, and we are very excited,” Kate Davini, also a U.S. tourist, said.

The commercial flight from Miami was the first to arrive in the Central American country after the closure of its air borders on March 22.

“Panama restarts its international operations, taking a fundamental step for regional connectivity,” said the Latin American and Caribbean Air Transport Association (ALTA) on its Twitter account.

“It is a day of hope for Panama,” said President Laurentino Cortizo.

The president participated, at the Tocumen Airport, in the christening ceremony of a plane of the Panamanian airline Copa.

Until Monday, Panama allowed the arrival of international flights only for transit — those passengers were not permitted to enter the country.

Tourists entering the country must bring a negative Covid-19 test certificate or take a test at the airport, the result of which is delivered in half an hour.

If testing positive for Covid-19, the person must comply with the biosecurity protocols decreed by the Ministry of Health, which include a mandatory quarantine.

In these first dates, Tocumen (PTY) will handle 80 daily operations, compared to the 400 that were typically carried out in March.

For now, daily flights will be to 36 destinations in the Americas and Europe with seven airlines, although three other airlines could restart operations before the end of the year.

With 4 million inhabitants, Panama has the highest number of Covid-19 infections in Central America, accumulating more than 120,000 cases and 2,491 deaths.

No related posts.

You may be interested

Known road blockades in Costa Rica (October 13)
Costa Rica
21937 views
Costa Rica
21937 views

Known road blockades in Costa Rica (October 13)

The Tico Times - October 13, 2020

As of 8 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13, the following spots are blocked by protesters in Costa Rica, according to…

‘We are a country of dialogue and peace, but also of laws,’ Alvarado says after violence
Costa Rica
21946 views
Costa Rica
21946 views

‘We are a country of dialogue and peace, but also of laws,’ Alvarado says after violence

Alejandro Zúñiga - October 13, 2020

President Carlos Alvarado condemned an outbreak of violence outside Casa Presidencial that occurred Monday afternoon when protesters attempted to break…

Pre-Columbian tombs halt construction on Route 1 highway
Costa Rica
5 views
Costa Rica
5 views

Pre-Columbian tombs halt construction on Route 1 highway

AFP - October 13, 2020

An archaeological evaluation prior to the expansion of the main highway in Costa Rica revealed the presence of four pre-Columbian…

LATEST NEWS

Costa Rica road blockades the morning of October 13, 2020.
Costa Rica

Known road blockades in Costa Rica (October 13)

 - Oct 13, 2020
A protester kicks a tear gas canister back at riot police during a protest against the government's motion to increase taxes in order to reach a credit agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), outside the presidential house in San Jose, on October 12, 2020.
Costa Rica

‘We are a country of dialogue and peace, but also of laws,’ Alvarado says after violence

 - Oct 13, 2020
Pre-Colombian artifacts found while expanding Route 1.
Costa Rica

Pre-Columbian tombs halt construction on Route 1 highway

 - Oct 13, 2020
A protester wrapped in a Costa Rican flag and with a metal tube confronts riot police during a protest against the government's motion to increase taxes in order to reach a credit agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), outside the presidential house in San Jose, on October 12, 2020.
Costa Rica

Dozens arrested as march in San José turns violent

 - Oct 12, 2020
Protesters march in Costa Rica on October 12, 2020.
Costa Rica

Hundreds march in Costa Rica against new taxes, agreement with IMF

 - Oct 12, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on October 12, 2020.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, October 12

 - Oct 12, 2020