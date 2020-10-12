Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Happy Thanksgiving to all our Canadian readers!

October 12, 2020
Photo via the Canadian Embassy in Costa Rica.

Happy Thanksgiving! (Photo via the Canadian Embassy in Costa Rica.)

Happy Thanksgiving from all of us at The Tico Times!

Whether you’re celebrating in Costa Rica or in the Great White North, we hope you have a wonderful day. (And if you are in Costa Rica, we’d be thankful if you made us some poutine.)

Related posts:

  1. Where to eat an authentic Thanksgiving meal in Costa Rica
  2. Parliament shooting rocks Canada
  3. Court rules Canadians can grow their own medical pot

You may be interested

Hundreds march in Costa Rica against new taxes, agreement with IMF
Costa Rica
21934 views
Costa Rica
21934 views

Hundreds march in Costa Rica against new taxes, agreement with IMF

AFP - October 12, 2020

Hundreds of people marched through the capital of Costa Rica on Monday to reject that new taxes be included in…

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, October 12
Costa Rica
5743 views
Costa Rica
5743 views

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, October 12

Alejandro Zúñiga - October 12, 2020

Costa Rica announced 53 new coronavirus-related deaths since Friday for a total of 1,108, according to official data released Monday…

Día de las Culturas/Columbus Day: a brief, incomplete guide
Global
7195 views
Global
7195 views

Día de las Culturas/Columbus Day: a brief, incomplete guide

The Tico Times - October 12, 2020

Happy Día de las Culturas (Cultures Day), Columbus Day, Día de la Raza (Race Day, loosely translated), Indigenous Peoples Day,…

LATEST NEWS

Protesters march in Costa Rica on October 12, 2020.
Costa Rica

Hundreds march in Costa Rica against new taxes, agreement with IMF

 - Oct 12, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on October 12, 2020.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, October 12

 - Oct 12, 2020
Person wearing Brunca mask and crowd
Global

Día de las Culturas/Columbus Day: a brief, incomplete guide

 - Oct 12, 2020
Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado speaks in a video address to the country.
Costa Rica

President Alvarado, Eduardo Cruickshank again call Costa Ricans to dialogue

 - Oct 12, 2020
Planes at Tocumen International Airport in Panama City, Panama.
Central America

Panama airport reopens for international flights and visitors

 - Oct 12, 2020
Climate Change and Coffee
Coffee

Effects of Climate Change on Costa Rica Coffee

 - Oct 11, 2020