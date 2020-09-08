Costa Rican foundation denounces cyberattacks by Nicaraguan officials

The foundation of former Costa Rican President Oscar Arias on Monday denounced cyberattacks on its social networks and attributed them to groups related to the Nicaraguan leader, Daniel Ortega, and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo.

The Arias Foundation for Peace and Human Progress indicated in a statement that the cyberattacks originated after an announcement that the entity had created a court of conscience to analyze crimes against humanity in Nicaragua.

“Since last Friday, underground followers of the Ortega-Murillo dictatorship have systematically attacked the foundation’s social networks, and we have had attempts to sabotage our computer systems,” said the entity’s director, Lina Barrantes.

The foundation of former President Arias, Nobel Peace Prize winner in 1987, organized the court of conscience. It will begin sessions Tuesday to study the use of sexual violence, a crime against humanity, in Nicaragua.

The entity said that it was documenting attacks from supporters of Ortega and his wife and vice president, Rosario Murillo, “as evidence to be presented before international human rights organizations.”