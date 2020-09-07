DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Pic of the Day: Dressed in black, women march in memory of Allison Bonilla

September 7, 2020
People protest against femicides during a march in San José on September 6, 2020.

Thousands across the country marched Sunday in memory of Allison Bonilla, María Luisa Cedeño and other women who have been victims of femicides in Costa Rica.

“The objective of this mobilization is to make femicides visible and, in turn, denounce state institutions and the media that revictimize and violate women by exposing their lives and images without social responsibility or gender perspective,” read the convocation from Brujas Feministas CR, one of the organizers.

“We are here to express our support to the families of women who have been victims of femicide in Costa Rica and those who suffer violence locked up in their homes with their aggressors in times of pandemic. We are here to say: No more impunity! Enough of letting femicides go unpunished as a result of the negligence of State institutions! We demand that the guidelines on gender issues be complied with in all State institutions.”

Women protest against femicides during a march also called in rejection of austerity policies promoted by the government to contain public spending amid the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, in San Jose, on September 6, 2020.
The demonstrations remembered Allison Bonilla, who disappeared in March. A man arrested by Judicial Investigation Police earlier this month reportedly confessed to her murder.

The demonstrations remembered María Luisa Cedeño, a medical professional killed in Quepos in July. At least one person, the male owner of the hotel at which Cedeño was vacationing, has been detained.

The demonstrations remembered Luanny Salazar, killed in July. In her case, too, a man has been arrested in connection with her death.

In San José, in Cartago, in Puntarenas, and in cities and towns across Costa Rica, the demonstration shared a similar message: Nací para ser libre, no asesinada.

“I was born to be free, not killed.”

