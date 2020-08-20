DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

News briefs: Costa Rica increases ICU capacity, changes COVID alerts

August 20, 2020
Coronavirus hospital at CENARE

The National Rehabilitation Center was converted into a hospital to treat COVID-19 patients. (Via Carlos Alvarado.)

The coronavirus crisis has transformed life in Costa Rica, which has enacted measures to protect the capacity of its health system.

Here’s what you should know today.

Two cantons leave Orange Alert

Two cantons improved from Orange to Yellow Alerts this week, the National Emergency Commission (CNE) announced Wednesday.

Montes de Oca (San José province) and Parrita (Puntarenas) are now under the less-restrictive alert level. The change took effect starting Thursday, August 20.

CNE this week did not place any new cantons under an Orange Alert.

List of Costa Rica Orange Alert cantons on August 20, 2020
List of Costa Rica Orange Alert cantons on August 20, 2020. via CNE.

Click here for a breakdown of what’s open (and what’s not) in Yellow and Orange Alert areas this week.

Click here for an interactive map of Orange/Yellow Alert cantons in Costa Rica.

Costa Rica again expands ICU capacity

Costa Rica again expanded its intensive-care capacity at public hospitals, announced Mario Ruíz, the medical manager for the Costa Rican Social Security System (CCSS).

The changes will allocate 1,058 total intermediate-care beds and 287 intensive-care beds for COVID-19 patients at public hospitals across Costa Rica.

Hospital capacity “has been an ongoing worry” throughout the pandemic, Ruíz said, and in March Costa Rica had just 24 ICU beds designated for coronavirus patients.

Since then, the CCSS has created a coronavirus-specific hospital (CEACO), opened a new tower at Calderón Guardia Hospital, and is now converting space at the National Psychiatric Hospital.

Wednesday, 126 patients with COVID-19 were in the ICU, representing 44% of Costa Rica’s maximum capacity at public hospitals. Two-hundred eighty-six people occupy intermediate-care beds, representing 27% of maximum capacity.

Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on August 19, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on August 19, 2020. Tico Times graph.

For context, Costa Rica recorded 23 deaths attributed to respiratory viruses in all of 2018, according to Health Ministry data.

 

Related posts:

  1. San Juan de Dios Hospital reaches capacity for coronavirus patients
  2. Costa Rica previews new tower at Calderón Guardia Hospital
  3. Costa Rica-made plasma shown to inhibit coronavirus, ready for clinical trials: UCR
  4. Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, August 19

You may be interested

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, August 20
Costa Rica
4910 views
Costa Rica
4910 views

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, August 20

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 20, 2020

Costa Rica announced 12 new coronavirus-related deaths over the past day for a total of 333, according to official data…

U.S. Embassy still not offering routine visa services for Costa Ricans
Costa Rica
1088 views
Costa Rica
1088 views

U.S. Embassy still not offering routine visa services for Costa Ricans

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 20, 2020

The U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica said Wednesday that it has no definite date for resuming routine immigrant and non-immigrant…

The dentist is available to see you now. It’s safer than you think
Dental Tourism
2372 views
Dental Tourism
2372 views

The dentist is available to see you now. It’s safer than you think

Dr. Peter Aborn / Goodness Dental - August 20, 2020

For the past several months, many of us have been fearful of leaving home, let alone visiting the dentist. But…

LATEST NEWS

Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on August 20, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, August 20

 - Aug 20, 2020
The Great Seal of the United States.
Costa Rica

U.S. Embassy still not offering routine visa services for Costa Ricans

 - Aug 20, 2020
Take proper precautions, but don't delay what could be an important dental checkup.
Dental Tourism

The dentist is available to see you now. It’s safer than you think

 - Aug 20, 2020
Costa Rica's National Stadium.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica to face United States in final match of World Cup qualifying

 - Aug 20, 2020
American Airlines planes stand on the tarmac at Miami International Airport.
Costa Rica

Requirements for U.S. tourists to enter Costa Rica (and some thoughts)

 - Aug 19, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on August 19, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, August 19

 - Aug 19, 2020

Hot Posts

1
Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, August 20
Costa Rica
4910 views
0 4910

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, August 20

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 20, 2020
2
News briefs: Costa Rica increases ICU capacity, changes COVID alerts
Costa Rica
20850 views
0 20850

News briefs: Costa Rica increases ICU capacity, changes COVID alerts

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 20, 2020
3
U.S. Embassy still not offering routine visa services for Costa Ricans
Costa Rica
1088 views
0 1088

U.S. Embassy still not offering routine visa services for Costa Ricans

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 20, 2020
4
The dentist is available to see you now. It’s safer than you think
Dental Tourism
2372 views
0 2372

The dentist is available to see you now. It’s safer than you think

Dr. Peter Aborn / Goodness Dental - August 20, 2020
5
Costa Rica to face United States in final match of World Cup qualifying
Costa Rica
3117 views
0 3117

Costa Rica to face United States in final match of World Cup qualifying

AFP and The Tico Times - August 20, 2020