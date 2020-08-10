  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Costa Rica inaugurates new facilities at Chirripó National Park

August 9, 2020

Spectacular views near the summit of Chirripó. (Alejandro Zúñiga)

The Costa Rican Presidency last week inaugurated new facilities at Chirripó National Park.

The improvements to base camp at Costa Rica’s tallest mountain include more accommodations for tourists with panoramic views of the nearby peaks. A water-treatment plant and infirmary comprise some of the other upgrades.

The project had an estimated cost of $1 million, according to Casa Presidencial.

“We celebrate the inauguration of these important works that will undoubtedly help in the economic part of the community,” said Vice President Epsy Campbell during the ceremony.

Chirripó National Park is an important economic driver for San Gerardo de Rivas, the village closest to the most popular trailhead.

From San Gerardo, tourists hike the 14 kilometers, mostly uphill, to Crestones Base Camp. Most hikers stay there overnight and summit Chirripó the following morning.

“These works are the essence of the effort and dedication of those who have given their lives to the Chirripó National Park for many years,” said Environment Minister Carlos Manuel Rodríguez.

Chirripó National Park has been closed since February for construction (and due to contract disputes between the National System of Conservation Areas and Consorcio Aguas Eternas, the company which manages visitor services.)

The park doesn’t currently have a scheduled reopening date, but Casa Presidencial says that will occur in due time with established sanitary measures for guests and workers.

 

