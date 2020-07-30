Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Please don’t take sodium chlorite or chlorine dioxide to treat COVID-19, Health Ministry says

July 30, 2020
Costa Rica Health Ministry logo

Health Ministry logo. ()

The Health Ministry this week issued a warning regarding the sale and consumption of products that falsely claim to treat COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Sodium chlorite and chlorine dioxide (in Spanish, clorito de sodio and dióxido de cloro) are not permitted for any medicinal or therapeutic use in Costa Rica.

“There is no scientific evidence to support the use of these substances against COVID-19 or other diseases,” the Health Ministry said. “Its use puts the health of the population that consumes it or intends to do so at serious risk.”

Viviana Ramos, director of Costa Rica’s National Poison Control Center, told La Nación that the Center now receives 10 calls each day about the chemical compounds.

However, ingesting them can cause severe irritation of the mouth, esophagus and stomach, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Respiratory complications and serious hematological, cardiovascular and kidney issues may also occur, the Health Ministry says.

“Do not use products based on chlorine dioxide or sodium chlorite […] in patients with suspected or diagnosed COVID-19, or in any other case,” the Health Ministry said. “The consumption of these substances can cause serious damage to health, some of which are life-threatening.”

Sodium chlorite and chlorine dioxide are marketed under the following names: Miracle Mineral Solution, Master Mineral Solution, Miracle Mineral Supplement, MMS, MMS Clorito de Sodio, Solución de dióxido de cloro, CDS, CDS Dióxido de Cloro.

The Health Ministry’s recent alert echoes an April 2020 warning from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (and a similar myth-busting post from the Government of Australia).

“The FDA is concerned that we are still seeing chlorine dioxide products being sold with misleading claims that they are safe and effective for the treatment of diseases, now including COVID-19. The sale of these products can jeopardize a person’s health and delay proper medical treatment,” said FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn.

Chlorine dioxide products have not been shown to be safe and effective for any use, including COVID-19, the FDA says.

“When the acid is added, the [sodium chlorite] mixture becomes chlorine dioxide, a powerful bleaching agent that has caused serious and potentially life-threatening side effects,” the FDA explained.

Related posts:

  1. Updates: Costa Rica confirms first case of coronivirus
  2. Costa Rica confirms four new coronavirus cases
  3. Costa Rica begins using plasma treatment to fight COVID-19
  4. Costa Rica up to 13 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 179 suspected: What you need to know today

You may be interested

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, July 30
Costa Rica
21668 views
Costa Rica
21668 views

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, July 30

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 30, 2020

Costa Rica announced seven new coronavirus-related deaths over the past day for a total of 140, according to official data…

Spanish volunteer doctors arrive in El Salvador to join fight against COVID-19
Central America
4 views
Central America
4 views

Spanish volunteer doctors arrive in El Salvador to join fight against COVID-19

AFP and The Tico Times - July 30, 2020

Some 30 volunteer doctors from Spain arrived in El Salvador on Wednesday to join the fight against the coronavirus at…

Global air traffic won’t return to pre-crisis level before 2024: IATA
Costa Rica
4875 views
Costa Rica
4875 views

Global air traffic won’t return to pre-crisis level before 2024: IATA

AFP and The Tico Times - July 30, 2020

Global air traffic will not return to levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic until at least 2024, the International Air…

LATEST NEWS

Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on July 30, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, July 30

 - Jul 30, 2020
Volunteer doctors from Spain, Portugal, Argentina and Costa Rica, members of the SAMU Foundation, arrive at the Oscar Arnulfo Romero International Airport in Comalapa, El Salvador on July 29, 2020.
Central America

Spanish volunteer doctors arrive in El Salvador to join fight against COVID-19

 - Jul 30, 2020
Departing El Salvador on Avianca
Costa Rica

Global air traffic won’t return to pre-crisis level before 2024: IATA

 - Jul 30, 2020
Nicaraguan authorities preventing the entry of Nicaraguan citizens due to health measures related to the coronavirus pandemic on July 22, 2020.
Costa Rica

International groups ask for return of Nicaraguans stranded at border

 - Jul 30, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica announces coronavirus restrictions for August

 - Jul 29, 2020
This is how we feel when trying to understand Costa Rica's new coronavirus measures.
Uncategorized

Understanding Costa Rica’s new coronavirus measures

 - Jul 29, 2020

Hot Posts

1
Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, July 30
Costa Rica
21668 views
0 21668

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, July 30

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 30, 2020
2
Please don’t take sodium chlorite or chlorine dioxide to treat COVID-19, Health Ministry says
Costa Rica
2 views
0 2

Please don’t take sodium chlorite or chlorine dioxide to treat COVID-19, Health Ministry says

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 30, 2020
3
Spanish volunteer doctors arrive in El Salvador to join fight against COVID-19
Central America
4 views
0 4

Spanish volunteer doctors arrive in El Salvador to join fight against COVID-19

AFP and The Tico Times - July 30, 2020
4
Global air traffic won’t return to pre-crisis level before 2024: IATA
Costa Rica
4875 views
0 4875

Global air traffic won’t return to pre-crisis level before 2024: IATA

AFP and The Tico Times - July 30, 2020
5
International groups ask for return of Nicaraguans stranded at border
Costa Rica
568 views
0 568

International groups ask for return of Nicaraguans stranded at border

AFP - July 30, 2020