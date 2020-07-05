Costa Rica Coffee Guide
No damage, but plenty of interrupted sleep, as temblor shakes Costa Rica overnight

July 5, 2020
A magnitude 4.9 quake shook Costa Rica on July 5, 2020

Costa Rica's Sunday morning earthquake was later revised to magnitude 4.9. (Via OVSICORI. )

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake shook Costa Rica early Sunday morning.

According to revised data from the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (OVSICORI), based at Universidad Nacional (UNA), the earthquake occurred at 3:39 a.m. with an epicenter 6 km northwest of Santiago de Puriscal, in San José province.

There were no immediate reports of damage, according to the National Emergency Commission (CNE).

“A strong tremor has been felt,” CNE said. “Preliminary data from the National Seismological Network indicate that the epicenter was in Puriscal. We request that everyone remain calm. We live in a country with high seismicity.”

The temblor was felt throughout the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM), which includes the capital of San José and surrounding cities.

 

CNE says Costa Rica averages 350 earthquakes each month — or about 12 each day — though most are imperceptible.

Thankfully, Costa Rica awoke no worse for wear on Sunday — though maybe the quake provided enough of a jolt to skip the morning coffee.

